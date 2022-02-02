Kasson-Mantorville's Wishy inspires kids with her passion for art

KASSON — When Kristin Wishy was a little girl, her mom would make her lie down for a nap, but Wishy eschewed sleep for a chance to create art.

"I'd have crayons under my pillow," Wishy said, recalling those days when she was 3 or 4 years old. "My mom would fall asleep, and I'd get under the table and color on the bottom of it."

That table with fairytale princesses on the underside remains in the family.

Art, Wishy said, was her passion even back then. Today, she teaches art to first- through fourth-grade students at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary.

Kristin Wishy, an art teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, works with a student on a clay project on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Kasson. Wishy is a candidate for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Now, she's being recognized for her passion in teaching art as one of 77 nominees for Minnesota Teacher of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only three teachers from Southeast Minnesota made the cut — Wishy, Austin Public Schools' Banfield Elementary third-grade teacher John Schneider and St. Charles Public Schools' fourth-grade teacher Tom Muschler.

While Wishy understands that art is not everyone's passion, she tells her students to express themselves, relate their feelings, their concerns, their view of the world, in their art.

K-M Elementary Principal Ariana Wright said Wishy is well-respected both by staff in the district and parents in the community.

"I'm incredibly proud, but not very surprised by this," Wright said. "Parents appreciate what she instills in kids to express themselves, whether it's art or in other areas. So, I'm incredibly pleased because she's an inspiring teacher."

Now in her 31st year as a teacher, Wishy laughed, saying after the difficulties that came with teaching art during the COVID-19 shutdown last year, "If I don't get it after the year we had, I won't ever get it."

Wishy said because students were kept in their main classrooms, she brought art lessons to them on a cart or via web-learning, and it made her think of new ways to inspire kids to be creative.

Kristin Wishy, an art teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, works with students on a clay project on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Kasson. Wishy is a candidate for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"I had to learn all new things when it comes to technology," Wishy said, describing how her iPad was rigged to a tripod with duct tape and bungee cords. "Now I know how to make videos, and I've got all kinds of things I can use for the classroom."

Wishy refuses to think she'll win the state award, saying a walk down the halls at K-M Elementary will reveal a plethora of teachers who deserve the award as much as she does.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright, however, said the strong art program in the K-M district starts with Wishy, who builds a strong foundation in art with kids before they move on to middle school and high school.

That starts with fun lessons that involve hands-on work as well as reviewing the work of master artists.

The styles of Van Gogh, Cassatt and other famous artists are studied. And Wishy teaches everything from painting to sculpture and even work with sewing.

But don't ask her what her favorite lesson is to teach.

"That's like asking an art teacher to pick her favorite color!" she exclaims, horrified at the idea of picking just one.

And while every student might not be an artist, that doesn't mean they can't do their best to express their passion.

"I don't expect them to be studio artists," Wishy said. "But if it's important to you, see if you can get it into your art."