Murder suspect fired three shots at Byron man before fleeing the scene on foot

BYRON — Security camera footage outside the home of the Byron man who was shot and killed on Sunday, May 8, 2022, caught the entirety of the shooting, according to the criminal complaint connected to the case.

William Isaac Shillingford, 31, of Kasson, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and was arraigned Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court. Shillingford is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:44 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call concerning a shooting in the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township, south of Oxbow Park.

When a deputy arrived to the property, they found pickup truck, later determined to be Shillingoford's truck, parked in the driveway and a heavy trail of blood leading to the front door of the residence, according to the criminal complaint. Once inside, the deputy found a 70-year-old Byron man who appeared to have lost a significant amount of blood from a gunshot wound that appeared to enter the man's right arm and grazed his torso, hitting an artery in the process.

Other law enforcement officers attempted life-saving efforts on the man, but the man was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at 11:24 p.m. after Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Byron Ambulance first responders arrived.

An Olmsted County deputy discovered the residence was equipped with outdoor security cameras and was given permission by a family member to access the recording. The footage showed Shillingford's truck circled past the driveway once before parking in it. The suspect then got out of the truck and walked near the garage while holding a handgun, the criminal complaint states.

In a statement to the deputy, another resident in the home said when they noticed the suspect pull into the driveway, they walked to the edge of the garage where they saw the suspect hiding around the corner, according to the criminal complaint. The resident went back inside the home before returning back to the garage with the man, who was now also armed with a handgun.

Security camera footage showed the suspect "racking" his handgun, aiming it at the man and the resident before firing three rounds — one each from standing, crouching and prone positions — and striking the man. The resident who had accompanied the man then picked up the man's handgun and shot two rounds at the suspect before they returned back to the home and made the 911 call, according to the criminal complaint.

The suspect fled from the property.

Later, while law enforcement was scouring the area searching for the suspect, a deputy was approached by two witnesses who said they saw a white man wearing jeans, a T-shirt and no shoes crossing the field before he laid down in the ditch. The witness said they saw the man get up and run from officers coming into the area, the criminal complaint states.

While searching the field, officers found a wallet containing a card with Shillingford's name on it. Witnesses later informed officers that a white male suspect was running out of the ditch, according to the criminal complaint. Officers then noticed the suspect running toward the driveway of a nearby home and proceeded to detain him at gunpoint. While being detained, Shillingford was "extremely belligerent and continued to yell out random names."

Deputies later found a 9-millimeter handgun on the second level of a barn/event center in the area near where Shillingford was apprehended, the criminal complaint states. The handgun's caliber was the same as three shell casings found at the Byron man's residence.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still active and ongoing.