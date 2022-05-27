Kasson police asking for public's help in identifying theft suspect
Police say thousands of dollars in cash was taken from an employee's purse at a business on Main Street.
KASSON — The Kasson police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say stole about $6,000 from the purse of a restaurant employee Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022.
Police were called around 1:55 p.m. to the Buffet King restaurant on Main Street in Kasson for a report of theft. The incident occurred around noon.
The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a small arrow or star tattoo on the right side of his face or neck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kasson Police Department at 507-634-3881.
