News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kasson police asking for public's help in identifying theft suspect

Police say thousands of dollars in cash was taken from an employee's purse at a business on Main Street.

052622KassonSuspectPhoto
Kasson police said the man pictured is a suspect in a theft that occurred in a restaurant on Main Street on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Contributed / Kasson Police Department
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 27, 2022 08:48 AM
KASSON — The Kasson police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say stole about $6,000 from the purse of a restaurant employee Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022.

Police were called around 1:55 p.m. to the Buffet King restaurant on Main Street in Kasson for a report of theft. The incident occurred around noon.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a small arrow or star tattoo on the right side of his face or neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kasson Police Department at 507-634-3881.

052622KassonSuspectVehicle
Kasson police said the vehicle pictured was used in a theft that occurred in a restaurant on Main Street on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Contributed / Kasson Police Department

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYKASSON-MANTORVILLE
