Kathleen Linaker named new president of Riverland Community College

Linaker comes from Western Technical College in Wisconsin where she served as vice president of academics.

Kathleen Linaker
Kathleen Linaker, the new president of Riverland Community College.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 1:57 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. — Kathleen "Kat" Linaker has been named the next president of Riverland Community College by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees. Her appointment becomes effective July 1, 2023.

Linaker served as vice president of academics for Western Technical College (Wisconsin) from 2018 to 2022. Previously, she served Mohawk Valley Community College (New York) as assistant vice president of academics and dean of the School of STEM, Health, and Natural Sciences from 2016 to 2018.

She succeeds Adenuga Atewologun, who has served as Riverland president since 2013 and announced his retirement last September.

Find more news important to you

"Dr. Linaker is a strong leader who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to build on the solid foundation of Riverland and position it well for the future," said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. "She is student-centered and is cognizant of the immense challenges many of our students must overcome to accomplish success and prepare for productive careers."

Linaker was the first in her family to attend college, according to the press release. She has a bachelor of science in biology, a doctor of chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University and a Ph.D. in higher education from Loyola University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of her accomplishments include fostering equity-focused academic practices such as transitioning from remedial education courses and placement testing to placing students into college-level courses with embedded supports, increasing conversion from pre-college programming by more than 200%. She led the design of a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan that, in its first year, resulted in a 10% increase in diverse hires and is narrowing equity gaps across all the demographics.

"She is a strong advocate for community and technical college education, having witnessed firsthand generational poverty and the power of education to transform the lives of both students and their families," the statement said.

Riverland Community College has campuses in Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna. It serves 4,500 students annually, and of those, 55% are first generation students and 26% are students of color.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
