Thursday, May 12
News | Local
Kayaker rescued from river in Fillmore County

The woman was rescued by the Lanesboro Fire Department Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Fillmore County News graphic.jpg
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 12, 2022 11:01 AM
WHALAN — A kayaker was rescued from the Root River near Whalan Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Fillmore County dispatchers received a call around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a kayaker stuck on the Root River East of Whalan.

The kayaker, a woman, was hanging onto a tree after her kayak hit the tree, according to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.

The Lanesboro Fire Department was able to reach the woman and bring her to shore. Preston Area Ambulance, the Preston Police Department, and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lanesboro Fire Department in its response.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYLANESBORO
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
