Kayaker rescued from river in Fillmore County
The woman was rescued by the Lanesboro Fire Department Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
WHALAN — A kayaker was rescued from the Root River near Whalan Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Fillmore County dispatchers received a call around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a kayaker stuck on the Root River East of Whalan.
The kayaker, a woman, was hanging onto a tree after her kayak hit the tree, according to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.
The Lanesboro Fire Department was able to reach the woman and bring her to shore. Preston Area Ambulance, the Preston Police Department, and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lanesboro Fire Department in its response.
