Keeping Nurses at the Bedside has been pulled from omnibus legislation

A newly formed conference committee is now treating the legislation separately.

A registered nurse attends a patient with COVID-19 at the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, in Tarzana, California, on September 2, 2021.
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 4:40 PM

ST. PAUL — More than a week after Mayo Clinic threatened to pull back on billions in construction investment if the Minnesota Legislature passed a nurse staffing bill, the legislation has been pulled from Health and Human Service omnibus legislation so that it can get separate treatment from a newly formed House and Senate conference committee.

The implications of the move are not entirely clear, but one clear interpretation of the decision to pull the Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act from the omnibus bill is that legislative leaders want to deal with the bill separately.

That means that KNABA will follow its own track as the legislative session nears its end. It also gives the omnibus bill a chance to move forward and be reconciled without the KNABA language slowing it down.

Mayo says the KNABA bill and its government mandates would compromise its ability to deliver world-class care. Many nurses support the bill, saying it would give them a say at the staffing table and ameliorate what they describe as horrible working conditions.

The conference committee, made up of six legislators, three from each body, were meeting this afternoon in an attempt to reach a consensus on the legislation. They include state Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester, a nurse who has voiced support for the legislation.

Since Mayo issued its threat, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman suggested that Mayo could get an exemption from the staffing bill. But that idea is opposed by both the Minnesota Hospital Association and the Minnesota Nurses Association. Hospital CEOs oppose the bill in its entirety. The nurses association supports the bill.

A source said there are indications that another bill opposed by Mayo — a proposed Health Care Affordability Board — is dead for this session.

Health
As disenchantment with nursing grows, a legislative proposal would give nurses more power to set staff levels
A Red Wing nurse says she left her full-time job because she couldn't do the job she expected of herself.
March 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Legislators who support KNABA have been getting enormous push back on the bill. They are also under the gun as the legislative session winds down. The last day of the session is Monday, May 22, 2023. There is also a significant amount of work to be done in reconciling the House and Senate versions of the HHS omnibus bill.

By pulling KNABA out of the larger omnibus bills, it affords legislators more time and space to focus on this “fraught” piece of legislation. Reportedly, a “delete all” amendment will be offered to remove the KNABA's existing language from the omnibus bill.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
