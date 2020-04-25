Grace Curry was already nearly homebound before Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order last month.
Following a pair of knee-replacement surgeries, the 77-year-old Northwest Rochester woman was looking forward to getting out more as the weather warmed, but that changed with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been tough,” she said of the weeks since the March 28 order. “My emotional health often goes up and down like the barometer this time of the year.”
Making it a bit better is the ability to stay connected through phone calls, and among the calls are regular visits with 125 Live staff and members of the Church of St. Pius X.
“The one positive thing is the number of people who care,” Curry said, adding that neighbors and friends have also reached out. “It amazes me.”
CALLS OF SUPPORT
Calls to seniors and others struggling with isolation have been growing, coming from a variety of agencies catering to vulnerable clients, as well as local churches and organizations wanting to stay connected after being required to close their doors to the public.
“A lot of different agencies have flipped to start making calls out to their clientele,” said Julie Brock, executive director of Cradle to Career, which is helping organize information and training as part of a local nonprofit consortium.
The consortium is helping provide resources and tips to people who are making calls with the desire to keep people connected, to each other and to services.
“There are a variety of needs that are solvable, but they might not be in the wheelhouse of why a person is called,” Brock said, indicating a call to simply check on someone could reveal food or mental health needs.
Sylwia Bujak-Oliver, executive director of 125 Live, said that’s what her staff realized as soon as they started reaching out to the organization’s 3,300 members after the center closed due to the statewide order.
With the full-time staff and others still on the payroll, she said, calls, both incoming and outgoing, have kept people busy amid the empty gathering spaces.
“We felt there is a need to reach out,” she said, noting the average age of a member is 68.
The Rochester Public Library is another agency that typically sees people walk through its doors but is now reaching out by phone.
Librarian Susan Hansen said staff has a list of 678 senior library cardholders and has been making calls for two weeks.
As of Wednesday, nearly 450 people 65 and older had been called.
As at 125 Live, library staff are making followup calls to anyone wanting continued contact.
Joe Stancl, a member of 125 Live and the Rochester Area Family YMCA, said such connection has been crucial in recent weeks.
The 80-year-old Southwest Rochester man said he’s been feeling isolated on the 2.25 acres he’s owned for the past 49 years, due to the inability to work out at the YMCA or square dance at 125 Live.
“I have a brother out there in California, and I’m just home alone here,” he said, adding that contact with others by phone has been important, especially since he doesn’t have internet access.
The people making the phone calls say they can be a two-way benefit.
“It gives me something to look forward to and add to the routine,” said Sam Rouleau, a third-year medical student, who is volunteering with Family Service Rochester to make calls to local seniors.
Fellow medical student Nathan Rockey agreed, saying it’s a needed service.
“The fact that we are in medical school is not important, it’s just having a community connection,” he said.
CONTINUED NEED
April Sutor, the director of innovation and collaboration with Family Service Rochester, said such calls have always been part of the organization’s services, but new volunteers have provided the opportunity to make new connections.
“Some of the people that are matched up haven’t previously identified they would benefit from a call,” she said.
Brock said such cases are showing local nonprofits that the calls will be beneficial going forward, even as plans are being made to open businesses and gathering places.
“What we have learned out of these calls is people are socially isolated with or without a pandemic,” she said.
Curry said she’ll likely benefit from continued calls, since she plans to be slow to return to 125 Live when it can reopen.
“I see myself being very cautious,” she said. “I’m a bit of a germaphobe, anyway.”
“I think I will be cautious about going anywhere, to tell you the truth,” she added.
Bujak-Oliver said her staff will continue making calls once programming restarts in the center.
Others also plan to continue efforts, said Dee Sabol, executive director of the Diversity Council, who has been working with a variety of groups making calls.
“There are still going to be people who are too vulnerable to be moving around in public spaces,” she said, adding that access to others and community resources will remain vital.
Brock said the consortium is already working on plans to address the need for continued calling services and how community outreach could be changed following the pandemic.
“Just reaching out and learning about people and getting connected to people’s stories is just step one of a really revolutionary way to doing life as a community,” she said.