Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act heads to House, Senate approval with Mayo exemption intact

ST. PAUL — With a few changes, a conference committee adopted a report on the standalone Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act (KNABA), a contentious piece of legislation that now exempts Mayo Clinic from a key portion of the bill.

The KNABA, which requires hospitals to form committees to set nurse staffing levels, originally passed as part of the Minnesota House and Senate health omnibus bills. But, on May 3, a lobbyist for Mayo Clinic threatened in an email that if the bill passed without a way for Mayo Clinic to be exempted from the nurse staffing committee requirement, the health system would have to move a multibillion dollar investment out of Minnesota .

On Thursday, the KNABA bill language was isolated from the omnibus legislation and made into its own bill. Committee members — including Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester — went through the changes in the bill, including a new exemption for Mayo Clinic.

Among the changes implemented by lawmakers Saturday morning was the exemption language for Mayo Clinic. That portion of the bill is now worded to exempt “any hospital that is part of a health care system owned, operated, or governed by a nonprofit corporation that includes a national referral center located in Olmsted County engaged in substantial programs of patient care, medical research, and medical education addressing state and national needs.”

On Friday, before the latest KNABA amendment was made available to the public, Mayo Clinic’s executive dean of practice, Dr. Amy Williams, said in a statement that Mayo Clinic “continues to advocate for a policy-based, data-driven approach that supports an alternative path to compliance for all hospitals and health systems, including Mayo Clinic Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System locations, that use an acuity tool incorporating nurse input and patient needs.

“We believe any hospital that meets this high standard should be able to pursue this pathway,” Williams continued. “We encourage lawmakers to adopt this approach that reflects policies focused on patients and staff.”

Boldon, a nurse herself, said the bill is in a place where it meets the need and urgency of the statewide nurse staffing shortage. She said she has heard from several constituents who are nurses, physicians and patients urging for KNABA’s passage.

“I myself will return back to the bedside, probably next week,” Boldon said. “So this is very personal to me and very important to me as it is for nurses across the state.”

“When this goes on,” said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, “I think we have a product that I think is going to facilitate what everybody wished it could be — Hippocratic oath, 'above all, do no harm.' No one’s going to be harmed by this, and every patient is going to benefit.”

The nurses bill returns to the House and Senate for re-approval. If both chambers pass the legislation, it will go to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for a signature.

The Minnesota Legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn on Monday, May 22.