99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act heads to House, Senate approval with Mayo exemption intact

A conference committee decided on the final bill language Saturday morning.

Screenshot 2023-05-20 094510 boldon 2.png
Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester, speaks during a conference committee meeting on the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Minnesota House HTV screencapture
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 10:17 AM

ST. PAUL — With a few changes, a conference committee adopted a report on the standalone Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act (KNABA), a contentious piece of legislation that now exempts Mayo Clinic from a key portion of the bill.

The KNABA, which requires hospitals to form committees to set nurse staffing levels, originally passed as part of the Minnesota House and Senate health omnibus bills. But, on May 3, a lobbyist for Mayo Clinic threatened in an email that if the bill passed without a way for Mayo Clinic to be exempted from the nurse staffing committee requirement, the health system would have to move a multibillion dollar investment out of Minnesota .

On Thursday, the KNABA bill language was isolated from the omnibus legislation and made into its own bill. Committee members — including Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester — went through the changes in the bill, including a new exemption for Mayo Clinic.

Find more news important to you

Among the changes implemented by lawmakers Saturday morning was the exemption language for Mayo Clinic. That portion of the bill is now worded to exempt “any hospital that is part of a health care system owned, operated, or governed by a nonprofit corporation that includes a national referral center located in Olmsted County engaged in substantial programs of patient care, medical research, and medical education addressing state and national needs.”

On Friday, before the latest KNABA amendment was made available to the public, Mayo Clinic’s executive dean of practice, Dr. Amy Williams, said in a statement that Mayo Clinic “continues to advocate for a policy-based, data-driven approach that supports an alternative path to compliance for all hospitals and health systems, including Mayo Clinic Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System locations, that use an acuity tool incorporating nurse input and patient needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe any hospital that meets this high standard should be able to pursue this pathway,” Williams continued. “We encourage lawmakers to adopt this approach that reflects policies focused on patients and staff.”

Boldon, a nurse herself, said the bill is in a place where it meets the need and urgency of the statewide nurse staffing shortage. She said she has heard from several constituents who are nurses, physicians and patients urging for KNABA’s passage.

Untitled design.png
Local
With a carveout for Mayo Clinic, Minnesota lawmakers advance standalone Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act
With just a few days remaining in the Minnesota Legislature’s regular session, an amended version of the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act was heard in a conference committee Thursday.
May 18, 2023 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

“I myself will return back to the bedside, probably next week,” Boldon said. “So this is very personal to me and very important to me as it is for nurses across the state.”

“When this goes on,” said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, “I think we have a product that I think is going to facilitate what everybody wished it could be — Hippocratic oath, 'above all, do no harm.' No one’s going to be harmed by this, and every patient is going to benefit.”

The nurses bill returns to the House and Senate for re-approval. If both chambers pass the legislation, it will go to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for a signature.

The Minnesota Legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn on Monday, May 22.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
Health
Mayo Clinic Q&A: When is a tonsillectomy really needed?
May 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
CodyBlackbirdBand.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester Civic Music's Global Music series lineup announced
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Jensen meet greet 11 .JPG
Local
Scott Jensen will speak at a rally in Rochester on May 23
May 19, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinals - North Carolina v Virginia Tech
College
Alyssa Ustby reflects on banner season at North Carolina, eager for what's ahead
May 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
College
Lourdes grad Joe Sperry to join Royals after strong start to college baseball career
May 20, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
DSC09990.jpg
Sports
Bruins blast Black Bears in opener of Robertson Cup semifinals
May 19, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Prep
Sprinter Garcia-Lara uses All-City Meet to put himself in the Century record books
May 19, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff