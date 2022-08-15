SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Kellogg man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash near Genoa; passenger critically injured

A Kellogg man was killed and his passenger critically injured following a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Genoa.

Fatal Crash graphic
Stock photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 15, 2022 09:13 AM
GENOA — A 33-year-old Kellogg man was killed following a single vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Olmsted County, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman.

Kurtis Zomak was found deceased by deputies who arrived at the crash around 12 p.m. His passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Millville, was critically injured in the crash and was eventually transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, according to Rossman.

Rossman said it appeared the vehicle was braking into a curve while headed eastbound on 75th Street Northwest when the motorcycle may have been laid down and ran into a sign just east of Genoa.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they used water bottles to extinguish the flames on the motorcycle and lifted it off the woman.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
