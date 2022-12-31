99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kellogg man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Friday

The crash, near the top of the Kellogg hill on Minnesota Highway 42, closed a portion of the highway for about two hours while emergency crews responded to the crash.

Kellogg - Wabasha County map.png
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
December 31, 2022 09:19 AM
WATOPA TOWNSHIP — A Kellogg man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 42 around 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

While traveling southbound on Highway 42 near the top of the Kellogg hill, a 2021 Chevy Blazer was rear-ended by a 2006 Chevy Silverado Pickup and 2005 Ford Escape, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Hunter Bernard Christensen, 22, of Kellogg, the driver of the Pickup, died at the scene.

The driver of the Escape, Jon Price Lackey, 69, of Plainview had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. The driver of the Blazer, Leo Arthur Eischen, 81, of Rochester was uninjured.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the areas of Highway 42 and Minnesota Highway 247 as well as expect delays and re-rerouting of traffic with a second crash west of Plainview. Both directions of Highway 42 between T-137/615th Street and Lark Lane were closed for about two hours on Friday.

The Wabasha Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha Ambulance, Mayo One helicopter and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWABASHA-KELLOGG
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
