Kellogg man killed in Highway 61 and Highway 42 crash on Friday

KELLOGG, Minn. — A Kellogg, Minn., man died Friday, May 20, 2022, after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 61.

James Leroy Gander, 78, of Kellogg, was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus when it collided at the intersection near Kellogg with a 2018 Dodge Ram heading south on Highway 61 at 3:07 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Gander was killed in the collision. The driver of the Dodge Ram, Jaidyn Rose Schutz, 19, of Welch, Minn., was taken to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Fire Department, Wabasha Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded to the incident.

