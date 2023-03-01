99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kellogg Middle School greatly reduces student offense recidivism through restoration program

"It includes restoration first and foremost, then some sort of reflection, and then a plan for moving forward," Kellogg Principal Angi McAndrews said of the CARE program.

IMG_7006.JPG
Kellogg Middle School Principal Angie McAndrews speaks with the Rochester School Board about how her school has reduced recidivism in bullying during a study session on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 01, 2023 01:19 PM

ROCHESTER — In the time span of a year, the number of students repeatedly racking up offenses at Kellogg Middle School plummeted.

During a discussion about bullying at the Rochester School Board on Tuesday, Kellogg Principal Angi McAndrews spoke about the restoration program the school has started using, called the Common Academy for Restoration and Empathy. The program is an alternative to suspension.

"From 70% of our kids re-offending somehow to 23% of our kids re-offending — that has been a pretty substantial improvement for us," McAndrews said. "It includes restoration first and foremost, then some sort of reflection, and then a plan for moving forward."

Also Read
IMG_9681.JPG
Local
Fillmore County ups its animal unit cap for feedlots
The county's board of commissioners voted unanimously to change the feedlot limit from the 2,000 animal unit cap to 4,000 AU.
March 01, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools evaluates mental health needs, services throughout the district
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 01, 2023 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_6996.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools evaluates mental health needs and services throughout the district
Nearly 90% of the emotional wellness workers estimated that 25% or more of the students in their building struggled with mental health.
March 01, 2023 05:17 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Prior to starting the program, McAndrews said the level of recidivism among students with a level 2, or suspendable, offense was 70%. In the first semester of having the CARE program last year, the school reduced that figure to 33%. Then in the first semester of this year, the school reduced it again to 23%.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that when a student is in the program, they spend two days with school social workers and counselors to see how their actions harmed others. Whereas, when students are suspended, they're detached from the impact of their actions, she said.

Although Kellogg may have shown the most drastic decrease, other schools have started working toward similar initiatives.

"We are implementing restorative practice within our high school walls," John Marshall High School Principal Matt Ruzek said. "I think it's essential to the success of our community, not just JM itself."

He said that process includes bringing all parties to the table, not just the students but the parents as well. Echoing McAndrews, Ruzek said the process forces students and their parents to see the impact of the offender's actions not just on the victim but on those near the victim.

During the study session, several other Rochester principals spoke about efforts in their buildings to curb unwanted behaviors as well. Bamber Valley Elementary Principal Martine Haglund said her school has "counselor classes" so that the counselors see the whole student body on a cycle. Haglund said the current cycle is focused on empathy.

Aside from the work the schools are doing, Ruzek said there has been a cultural shift in students willing to speak up about things that need to be addressed.

"It is a vast difference even from 10/15 years ago," Ruzek said. "This is a shift ... our younger generation, our current generation are not idle bystanders in regard to their voice."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
“Just Peace" gathering for Ukraine
Local
Rochester community marking one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Friday
March 01, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
The Well
Business
It’s all about wellness at downtown Rochester’s newest restaurant
March 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Devin Weiland
Local
Albert Lea man who shot and injured cop sentenced to 50 years
February 28, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hermantown looks ahead to Class A semifinal matchup with Alexandria
Prep
Grizzlies commit Schmidt hopes to lead New Prague back to state
March 01, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
0-3 (7).jpg
Community
The Hitchhiker and the Twist bring a change to the dance floor
March 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Robin Wolfram
Lifestyle
Loving that style in Rochester
March 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Eman Abdul, of SETO Bakery
Lifestyle
Not your usual sweets
March 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel