Kellogg public meeting will discuss river sand management plan on June 21

The plan includes details on the management and use of the nearly 1,000 acres, such as public access, agricultural land recovery, wetland restoration and sand prairie restoration.

Rolling Prairie Site
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, acquired roughly 1,000 acres of land southeast of Kellogg in July 2020 as a permanent storage site for dredge material for Pool 5 of the Upper Mississippi River. The Corps of Engineers will share an update on the area's river sand management plan on June 21, 2023.
By Staff reports
Today at 2:39 PM

KELLOGG, Minn. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will share an update on the river sand management plan on June 21, 2023, in Kellogg.

The public meeting will include a detailed overview of the plan for the Rolling Prairie Beneficial Use Site, which is located east of Kellogg on Wabasha County Highway 84. The plan includes details on how the nearly 1,000 acres will be managed and used over the next 100 years, such as public access, agricultural land recovery, wetland restoration and sand prairie restoration, according to a statement from the Corps of Engineers.

The meeting will be held at St. Agnes Church, 125 W. Belvidere Ave., Kellogg, with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. followed by an open house for discussion on the plan.

The project has been in the planning stages for several years with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of natural resources and local officials.

For special accommodations at the meeting, contact Bob Edstrom at 651-290-5026 or robert.k.edstrom@usace.army.mil by June 19.

