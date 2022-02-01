Ken Brown says two decades as Olmsted County commissioner is enough

ROCHESTER — A second Olmsted County commissioner has announced he won’t seek re-election.

“This is my last year on the board,” Commissioner Ken Brown said Tuesday morning. “After 20 years, I’m sure there are people who are ecstatic that I’m leaving, but honestly it has been … an incredibly rewarding honor and privilege and one of the highlights of my life.”

Brown, who joined the board as the 2nd District representative in 2002, followed commissioner Matt Flynn in announcing plans to not seek re-election in November.

Both men said they would be willing to take questions from anyone interested in considering filing for the seats in May.

“It’s been a terrific run,” Brown said, encouraging potential candidates. “I have enjoyed almost every minute of it.”

Seats held by Brown, Flynn and Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Kiscaden has said she plans to run again.

Redistricting required to equalize districts could result in the need for new elections in other districts. Any changes to county district boundaries must be done by April 25.