Kent Pekel agrees to accept superintendent position offered by school board

The Rochester School Board unanimously approved the motion to offer Pekel the position after hearing an update on the number of superintendents leaving their positions across the nation and the number of school boards looking for candidates.

Rochester Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a school board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Rochester Public Schools Edison Building in Rochester.
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 22, 2022 10:22 PM
ROCHESTER — Kent Pekel, the interim superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, verbally agreed to accept a longer contract from the school district Tuesday night.

The school board unanimously agreed to offer Pekel the contract after hearing an update on the number of school districts searching for candidates and the number of superintendents who have left their positions.

"The increasing politicization of school district issues has led to an incredible exodus of superintendents, not just in Minnesota; across the country," said Ted Blaesing, the contractor helping RPS search for a new superintendent.

The school board was meeting with Blaesing to discuss the results of a survey, looking at what qualities the community wanted in a school district leader.

As part of that process, the survey asked participants to name someone who would make a good candidate, if they knew of any. Blaesing said there were 215 responses to that question. Of that total, 185 named Pekel. He said another 30 were not realistic answers, such as "good luck" or "no one."

Rochester was among five school districts in southeast Minnesota alone looking for a new superintendent.

"I am concerned about the number of openings that are out there, and I am concerned about our timeline," Board Member Cathy Nathan said.

Board Member Karen MacLaughlin made the motion to offer Pekel the contract.

"We have the person here in the room that we need at this time," MacLaughlin said.

