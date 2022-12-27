Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kenyon man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

A joint investigation between Minnesota and Wisconsin found dozens of child sexual abuse images from identified juveniles around the world on his electronic devices.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 27, 2022 10:15 AM
RED WING — Over a dozen charges of possessing child sexual abuse material have been filed against a 43-year-old Kenyon man in Goodhue County District Court.

Jacob Timothy St. John is facing 16 felony counts possessing pornographic work related to a 2020 joint investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. The agencies were investigating St. John's alleged explicit communications with a 13-year-old female juvenile.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Goodhue County. No charges have been filed in Wisconsin.

As of Tuesday morning, he is not listed as in custody in the Goodhue County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

St. John was found with 38 separate videos of real, identified and known juveniles that were victims of sexual assault. He was also found with 46 image series of the same type of material.

The ages of the juveniles in the material found range from under 2-years-old to prepubescent. The acts depicted in the material include rape.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was investigating St. John in early August 2020 for communicating with a 13-year-old juvenile via Kik and sending pornographic images of himself. St. John is also alleged to have requested the juvenile take explicit photos of a 5-year-old.

The agency contacted the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for assistance in the investigation.

Both agencies served a search warrant on St. John's home on Aug. 14, 2020, at around 8 a.m. Several electronic devices were seized and sent to a forensic expert with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

The material found by the forensic expert was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 14, 2020, to determine if any of the juveniles depicted in the material have been identified.

The delay between when the search warrants were executed and the arrest warrant is due in part to a nationwide backlog on child sex abuse material investigations.

NCMEC sent back their findings on June 29, 2021, that showed 38 videos and 46 separate series of photos contained juveniles who had been previously identified in various U.S. states, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSKENYON-WANAMINGORED WING-WELCH
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
