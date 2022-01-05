SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County

A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.

Police lights crash report
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
DENNISON — A Kenyon man was injured Tuesday night in a single vehicle crash in Warsaw Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, to Minnesota Highway 56 and 357th Street in Warsaw Township in Goodhue County for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the State Patrol crash report.

A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.

The driver, 64-year-old Richard Michael Woulfe, was taken to a local hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. Woulfe was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office as well as Cannon Falls Fire and Ambulance assisted the patrol in its response.

