Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Mantorville Wednesday morning
The 78-year-old man was taken Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what were described in the Minnesota State Patrol crash report as non-life threatening injuries.
MANTORVILLE, MINN. — A Kenyon septuagenarian was hospitalized Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022, after his car went off the road and hit a tree.
Thompson was in his 2001 Saturn L200 on Minnesota Highway 57 in Mantorville when the car went off the road and hit a tree around 7:50 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
It was not known if Thompson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The state patrol report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Dodge Center Ambulance and Mantorville First Responders assisted the state patrol in its response.