News | Local

Kenyon man injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Pine Island

A 28-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday night for non-life threatening injuries.

Pine Island map.png
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 11, 2022 08:59 AM
PINE ISLAND — A Kenyon man suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, March 10, 2022, when his vehicle collided with another, left the roadway and rolled over near Pine Island.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, were called around 6:29 p.m. to U.S. Highway 52 and 500th Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2010 Acura TL were both northbound on Highway 52 when they collided, according to the state patrol crash report. The Trailblazer left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, 28-year-old Joshua Robert Kasel of Kenyon, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. The driver of the Acura, 20-year-old Zene Jumoke Boney of Minneapolis, was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Pine Island Fire Department and Zumbrota Police Department and Ambulance also responded.

