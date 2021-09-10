SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Kenyon woman hurt Thursday in Rice County crash

The 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for what were described in the Minnesota State Patrol crash report as non-life threatening injuries Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
September 10, 2021 08:04 AM
FARIBAULT -- A Kenyon woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cannon City Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 8:35 a.m. to Minnesota Highway 60 at Gates Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 1956 Chevy stationwagon was southbound on Gates Avenue and a 1997 Ford F150 was eastbound on Highway 60 when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Chevy, 69-year-old Kenneth Bernard Hedeen, of Cannon Falls, was uninjured. The driver of the Ford, 58-year-old Tracy Sue Johnson, of Kenyon, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Both were wearing seat belts.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office, Faribault Fire and North Memorial Ambulance also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYKENYON-WANAMINGO
