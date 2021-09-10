Kenyon woman hurt Thursday in Rice County crash

FARIBAULT -- A Kenyon woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cannon City Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 8:35 a.m. to Minnesota Highway 60 at Gates Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 1956 Chevy stationwagon was southbound on Gates Avenue and a 1997 Ford F150 was eastbound on Highway 60 when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Chevy, 69-year-old Kenneth Bernard Hedeen, of Cannon Falls, was uninjured. The driver of the Ford, 58-year-old Tracy Sue Johnson, of Kenyon, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Both were wearing seat belts.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office, Faribault Fire and North Memorial Ambulance also responded.