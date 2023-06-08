99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kenyon woman killed in tractor, truck collision in Goodhue County

The tractor and truck were traveling on Minnesota Highway 56 when they collided.

Today at 8:09 PM

WARSAW TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Kenyon woman was killed in a crash on Minnesota Highway 56 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Around 11 p.m., a farm tractor was traveling north on Highway 56 and a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling south when they collided near 390th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The GMC driver, 48-year-old Christa Lynn Webster of Kenyon, died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report.

The tractor driver, 19-year-old Logan Andrew Kremmin of Northfield, was uninjured in the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon Falls Police Department, Nerstrand Fire and Rescue Department, Kenyon Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the scene.

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
