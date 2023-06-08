Kenyon woman killed in tractor, truck collision in Goodhue County

WARSAW TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Kenyon woman was killed in a crash on Minnesota Highway 56 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Around 11 p.m., a farm tractor was traveling north on Highway 56 and a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling south when they collided near 390th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The GMC driver, 48-year-old Christa Lynn Webster of Kenyon, died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report.

The tractor driver, 19-year-old Logan Andrew Kremmin of Northfield, was uninjured in the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon Falls Police Department, Nerstrand Fire and Rescue Department, Kenyon Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the scene.