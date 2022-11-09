Key MN House races for Rochester area yet to be called

ROCHESTER — With open seats in Minnesota House Districts 25A, 25B, 20A and 20B, the greater Rochester area is guaranteed to see new representation in the Minnesota House. But with Olmsted County's election results still pending as of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, it is uncertain whether Rochester's representation in the state House will stay split between two Republican and two DFL representatives.

House District 25A: Hicks vs. Phillips

DFL-endorsed Kim Hicks and GOP-endorsed Wendy Phillips are competing to represent House District 25A, a district that encompasses Oronoco, northern portions of Rochester and rural Haverhill Township. 25A has no incumbent representative due to recent redistricting. As of 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Hicks holds a lead over Phillips, 54.5% to 45.5%, with 21.4% precincts reporting.

House District 25B: Smith vs. Robinson

House District 25B, encompassing most of Rochester, also has no incumbent running in the 2022 midterms, as Rep. Liz Boldon is running for the Minnesota Senate. DFL candidate Andrew Smith and GOP candidate John Robinson, both local business owners, were on voters' ballots, and as of 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, with 50% of precincts reporting, Smith holds a lead with 64.4% of the vote, while Robinson has earned 35.6%.

House District 24B: Liebling vs. Pulham

Incumbent DFL Rep. Tina Liebling faces GOP challenger Katrina Pulham in this year's election. Liebling has served in the Minnesota House since 2004. Her challenger, Pulham, is a Rochester business owner and is running for elected office for the first time. As of 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Liebling leads Pulham, 55.3% to 44.7%, with 34.5% of precincts reporting.

House District 24A: Quam vs. McLain

Incumbent GOP Rep. Duane Quam faced DFL challenger Keith McLain in Tuesday's election. Quam has represented the district, which includes all of Dodge County and the western portion of Olmsted County, since 2010. McLain's previous political experience includes managing campaigns for statewide and local DFL candidates and serving as a national organizer for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. As 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Quam holds a lead over McLain, 67.8% to 32.5%, with 78.8% of precincts reporting.

House District 20B: Jacob vs. Diesslin

With incumbent Rep. Steve Drazkowski making a bid for the Minnesota Senate in District 20, Winona County Commissioner Steve Jacob, GOP, and former Elgin City Council member Elise Diesslin, DFL, are vying to represent a district that spans four counties. As of 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Jacob leads over Diesslin, 67.8% to 32%, with 78.4% of precincts reporting.

Other area races, as of 10:48 p.m.: