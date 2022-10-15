Key races could change makeup, direction of Winona County Board

WINONA — With Election Day approaching, Minnesota voters have heard from congressional, gubernatorial and other statewide candidates on issues like inflation, crime and abortion.

At the Winona County level, those running for the Board of Commissioners are attuned to the area's more specific concerns, such as funding the county's new jail, addressing the animal unit cap debate and finding ways to alleviate the county's child care need.

The board's makeup is guaranteed to change as District 2 Commissioner Marie Kovecsi retires; Jerry Obieglo and Dwayne Voegeli are running to fill that seat. However, upsets could happen in Districts 1 and 5 as incumbents Chris Meyer and Marcia Ward face Ken Fritz and Bob Redig, respectively, on the ballot.

And though his District 3 seat is not up for election this year, Commissioner Steve Jacob will have to vacate his spot on the board if elected to represent Minnesota House District 20B.

The number of changes could lead to a change in the dynamic to the board, which currently sees many 3-2 votes with Kovecsi, Meyer and Commissioner Greg Olson at odds with Jacob and Ward.

"There's a lot of things I wouldn't agree with her (Kovecsi) on," said Obieglo. "If Dwayne Voegeli gets elected, it would be the same. So I would change the dynamics if I got on."

"I think it is possible for people, for leaders, to unite people and to seek common ground," Voegeli said of the board's voting divide.

Whichever way the District 2 race turns out, Ward said she hopes the new board will be able to have more intriguing discussions.

"That's been one of the biggest frustrating things of the 3-2 is that the three, there's issues that they just don't want to discuss," Ward said. "And that's unfortunate, because I think there's a lot of constituents that would like us to discuss and come to some rational decision making."

Local Election 2022: Winona County Board of Commissioners The candidates for Winona County Board make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

However, Meyer called the board's 3-2 split a "false narrative," saying that the board votes unanimously or 4-1 on many matters.

"The majority of those 3 to 2 votes — at least through July of 2022 — were over property rights or the building of our replacement jail," Meyer said. "It is more correct to say that there are a few issue areas where we have different viewpoints on what the priorities for the county should be."

The animal unit cap

One of the issue areas: the county's animal unit cap.

In 2021, a Winona County dairy farmer moved his operation to Colorado so that he could expand his operation, something he couldn't do under Winona County's 1,500 animal units per feedlot cap.

Over the past few years, the board and the Winona County Board of Adjustments have gone back and forth with Lewiston-based Daley Farms' requests to waive the cap so its dairy operation could expand. While some citizens have voiced concerns about impacts on water quality if the farm's dairy herd grew, every township in the county signed letters of support for the project.

While Ward and Meyer couldn't speak specifically to Daley Farms' situation due to pending litigation between the farm and the county, Ward said the current animal unit cap, to her understanding, isn't based on scientific factors.

"It was basically an arbitrary number that was negotiated," she said. "So, I think what we need to do is review that and put in modern-day agriculture practices, best management practices, review what the state's rules and federal rules for protections, including water and land use and all those things."

Fritz also called the cap "an arbitrary number."

"There are ways that you can carve out and meet environmental concerns, meet other concerns that have been voiced," he said, "if you're willing to take the time and go through the process of figuring out, you know, what's best at a more detailed level."

To Voegeli, the Daley Farms variance case is a closed deal. He said his emphasis as a commissioner would be on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the county's Soil and Water Conservation District.

"The water conservation districts and the MPCA need a lot more funding, a lot more teeth (to) actually enforce the rules," Voegeli said. "When on the county board the first time, I actually voted for some large feedlot operation proposals with the understanding that there would be certain protections and certain monitoring going on in place. Unfortunately, that does not happen most of the time."

Dog breeding facilities

Another animal-centric issue the board is currently working on is citizens' concerns about dog breeding facilities, often referred to as puppy mills. During the board's Aug. 23 meeting, several county residents spoke to animal welfare concerns during public comment, and later, the board voted 3-2 to consider adopting an interim ordinance for a moratorium on new facility permits.

Ward and Jacob voted against the measure.

"The process is to make changes in the zoning ordinances to send it back to the Planning Commission," Ward said. "We do have an ordinance that regulates and gives guidance to dog breeding facilities, and then the Planning Commission is advisory, so then they would make any recommendations for change or not to the full county board."

Meyer said protecting dogs at these breeding facilities is often brought up by constituents when she is out door-knocking.

"I would like to see us do more, at a minimum making sure that dog breeding facilities that have county land use permits have also gotten their state and federal licenses," Meyer said. "Our staff tells us that, based on case law, the county is not required to consider animal welfare. My question is if we can, and to what extent? In addition, if we were to consider animal welfare, then what would be the cost and the requirements?"

Fritz said he agrees with a moratorium so the board can consider the issue, while Voegeli said he doesn't have a set opinion on the matter and would learn more about it.

Obieglo said if he is elected, he wants to visit the facilities to see what's going on for himself.

"I think if the puppy mills want to keep people from protesting and giving them a hard time, let people in," Obieglo said.

Child care and jail funding

Other key issues for the county include expanding child care access and developing a funding plan for the new jail. Here's what candidates had to say:

Meyer: "This is not just a Winona County issue but occurring across the region and in all of Minnesota, so I think we need state help for the fix. ... That said, we have made small efforts in Winona County to better support the providers we have. For example, funding during the pandemic with grants, making sure local fingerprinting is available for background checks, and partnering with groups to offer training to help providers stay in compliance."

Fritz: "I think one of the things the county needs to do is look at what are the barriers to opening new child care facilities. And is there a way the county, then, can participate or play a role in facilitating more of those?"

Voegeli: "This is a very important issue. ... America lags way behind every other modern, industrialized country, and it's, frankly, embarrassing. So, this is something that we could do small things at the county level, but this is a problem that really needs to be solved at the state level and federal level."



Ward: "We have to figure out how to replace these retiring child care providers. I know some communities have funded facilities — that's a big thing, having the right facility and follow all the state guidelines. So, there's a potential, maybe, to fund some kind of facility. ... We just have to see how we can make it happen more, and it's got to be equitable. It's got to be a living wage type of thing where people can make a living doing this, too."

Discussing the issue of the new jail facility, candidate said: