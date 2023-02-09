Kim Norton and Patrick Keane selected for National League of Cities committees

ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Rochester City Council member Patrick Keane have been selected to serve on National League of Cities committees this year.

Norton will be vice chairwoman of the University Communities Council and has been appointed to the serve on the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee. She was also elected to the Women in Municipal Government constituency group.

“It is an honor to have been elected to the WIMG Board and exciting to be working with my peers from across the country in the NLC areas,” Norton said in a statement announcing the appointments. "Bringing our city’s voice and experiences to the table with diverse voices from across the country will help NLC form policies and positions that are well informed and it will be beneficial to their work on our behalf."

Kim Norton Contributed

Keane has been confirmed to serve on the Human Resources and Data Practices Committee and will serve another term on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“I look forward to working on both of these important committees,” he said. “The city of Rochester has timely interests in data security and labor relations best practices. Additionally, the Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee works closely with Federal Transportation Administration, which has been an important partner on our Small Starts grant, a key component of our LINK Rapid Transit initiative."

As members of NLC’s committees, councils and groups, Norton and Keane will play key roles in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.