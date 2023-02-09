99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kim Norton and Patrick Keane selected for National League of Cities committees

Rochester elected officials will provide insights and advocate for cities on federal level.

New Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
February 09, 2023 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Rochester City Council member Patrick Keane have been selected to serve on National League of Cities committees this year.

Norton will be vice chairwoman of the University Communities Council and has been appointed to the serve on the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee. She was also elected to the Women in Municipal Government constituency group.

Also Read
Alternative concept 1.jpg
Local
State Destination Medical Center funds will cover nearly half of $21 million Soldiers Field Park renovations
DMC Corp. board approves full use of $10 million previously set aside for upgrades in city park.
February 09, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Wohlsdorf
Local
DFL pushes Paid Family and Medical Leave program to the finish line
Proponents say it addresses a critical need; critics say it imposes too great a burden on small businesses.
February 09, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
fire
Local
Garage decimated after Wednesday night fire in northwest Rochester
Electrical wires and a propane tank near the garage posed initial threats to firefighters.
February 09, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

“It is an honor to have been elected to the WIMG Board and exciting to be working with my peers from across the country in the NLC areas,” Norton said in a statement announcing the appointments. "Bringing our city’s voice and experiences to the table with diverse voices from across the country will help NLC form policies and positions that are well informed and it will be beneficial to their work on our behalf."

Kim Norton 2022.jpeg
Kim Norton
Contributed

Keane has been confirmed to serve on the Human Resources and Data Practices Committee and will serve another term on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“I look forward to working on both of these important committees,” he said. “The city of Rochester has timely interests in data security and labor relations best practices. Additionally, the Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee works closely with Federal Transportation Administration, which has been an important partner on our Small Starts grant, a key component of our LINK Rapid Transit initiative."

ADVERTISEMENT

As members of NLC’s committees, councils and groups, Norton and Keane will play key roles in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.

5932dfe1aec47711cec0dd20698f6966.jpg
Patrick Keane
Contributed

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Pride 2023 T-Shirt.png
Local
Rochester Pride kicks off 2023 community fundraising
T-shirt sales, and other community donations, help host the annual event. Rochester Pride raised over $6,000 in 2021.
February 09, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20230208_154738.jpg
Business
New Rochester gym aims to help clients reach their personal peaks
Founder/coaches David Timm, Tony Nguyen, Abby Romme and Tye Bentz are creating a new type of fitness gym, Credence Apex, in northwest Rochester.
February 09, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
KatheenHarrington.jpg
Business
Rochester Downtown Alliance names Harrington as new interim leader
The Rochester Downtown Alliance board of directors recently announced that Kathleen Harrington will serve as the interim executive director in the wake of Holly Masek’s impending departure.
February 09, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 5-11, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 09, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports