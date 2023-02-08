Kim Norton appreciates bipartisan message in State of the Union

ROCHESTER — President Joe Biden led Tuesday’s State of the Union address with a message of hopeful bipartisanship.

“Speaker, I don’t want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working with you,” he stated from the podium.

It was one of the hopeful messages Rochester Mayor Kim Norton recalled Wednesday morning on her return from Washington, D.C., where she attended the presidential address as a guest of 1st District Congressman Brad Finstad.

“Overall, I think the message was: ‘Let’s work together, and let’s get some things done,’” she said, pointing out her trip highlights that people with opposing political views can work together.

While Norton and Finstad served in opposing parties in the Minnesota House of Representatives years ago, she said they have always gotten along and sought to work together.

“While the mayor’s office is nonpartisan, I certainly have that history, but it doesn’t get in the way,” she said of her time as a DFL state lawmaker, who attended the Republican House Speaker’s reception with Finstad.

Norton said her legislative history provides opportunity to connect with Washington lawmakers, including 6th District Congressman Tom Emmer, another Minnesota Republican and former state lawmaker who worked with Norton.

The mayor said she used part of her short trip to Washington to connect with both Minnesota congressmen.

“Having a good working relationship, despite party, is really beneficial for our city,” she said, pointing to the ability to work with people with opposing political viewpoints.

“I don’t think the community at large sometimes understands that you can still be friends personally, you can like each other and work respectively together,” she said, adding that such efforts will be needed to achieve goals Biden outlines in his State of the Union address.

She cited excitement in hearing about planned bipartisan work to address the nation’s debt ceiling, as well as plans to tackle health care and veterans issues on a united front.

“We know the debt ceiling will be important for our economy, not just locally but nationally and internationally,” she said, adding that health care needs and veterans also have wide support.

While applauding efforts to find bipartisan solutions, Norton said she was disappointed when she saw other issues divide lawmakers during the speech and afterward.

“I was a little disappointed at some of the more divisive commentary that occurred,” she said, pointing to disagreement on Medicare and other issues.

Disappointment also came from local comments after Norton announced she was attending Tuesday’s address.

“I know Rep. Finstad has been called out by a few members of his party,” she said, adding that critical comments were also posted on her office’s social media, along with positive acknowledgments of the bipartisan outreach.

While Norton and Finstad shared time at Tuesday’s event, they didn’t walk away agreeing on all the key takeaways.

Norton applauded Biden’s comments related to plans to continue work related to infrastructure funding, as well as potential gun reforms, while Finstad highlighted economic concerns.

“President Biden made a lot of claims about historic job creation and steady economic growth, but the picture painted in his address is far from the reality that Americans are living in,” the congressman said in a statement released after the presidential address. “The truth is that the fiscally irresponsible policies of this administration over the past two years have made our economy worse.

“In his speech, President Biden said that he is building an economy that works for everyone. But it’s not working for hundreds of families across the First District. President Biden’s failure to rein in record-high inflation, combined with reckless government spending has left southern Minnesota families struggling to make their dollars stretch to keep up with the rising prices of groceries, gas, housing, and just about everything else.”