Kim Norton, Rochester residents gather at Peace Plaza to show support of Ukraine

ROCHESTER – Mayor Kim Norton hosted a “Just Peace” gathering at Peace Plaza on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Despite the pouring rain, roughly 40 people turned out to huddle underneath Chateau Theatre and listen together as they spoke about what aid they could provide for the Ukrainians.

“This is one very small thing we can do here in Rochester,” Norton said to the crowd. “Despite the rain, despite the weather, that is nothing compared to what the people of Ukraine are facing.”

Handing out Ukrainian flags to a few members of the gathering was John Kruesel, owner of John Kruesel’s General Merchandise in Rochester.

Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kruesel has felt the need to do whatever he can to show his support, even though “it’s never enough.”

Pastor Nick Mezacapa speaks during a “Just Peace" gathering in support of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Peace Plaza in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“There are no borders in this world and we are all the same color, so we must reach out with no prejudice and embrace what’s happening overseas,” Kruesel said. “Whatever is happening in one’s backyard can happen in your own backyard.”

Receiving two of his flags were Gordon Robertson, of Rochester, and his 12-year-old son Thomas.

“I thought it would be nice to come out and give the young kids a memory and show some support even though it’s a long way away,” Gordon said. “We have to do something.”

Gordon said his family plans to plant sunflowers – the Ukraine national flower – along their driveway to go along with printed-out Ukrainian flags that hang from their windows.

Ellen Stelling, also of Rochester, said she will be planting sunflowers in her yard as well to show her support.

Pat and Peg Farrell, of Rochester, observe during a “Just Peace" gathering in support of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Peace Plaza in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

To see the number of people that came to Peace Plaza Tuesday night “brought tears” to her eyes.

“It’s just so heartwarming,” Stelling said. “To think they’re getting strength from us standing here."

Forum Communications encourages our communities to offer support to Ukraine relief efforts if you can. Our employees suggest donations to:

Direct Relief: This international humanitarian aid group says it is working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and others to provide medical aid to those displaced or affected by the conflict. www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis

ImpactUkraine: This nonprofit group was started by Brainerd, Minnesota, man Seth Neistadt. Their mission statement: “We work with churches, pastors, and other organizations in Ukraine to support humanitarian needs. 100% of the funds received go directly to our ministry partners.” www.impactukraine.com

Kyiv Independent: Ukraine’s English-language media outlet was created by veteran journalists in Kyiv. They have created a GoFundMe to help support their mission during this crisis. www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch

Samaritan’s Purse: The international crisis support organization has deployed an Emergency Field Hospital to Ukraine. www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/ukraine-response

UMANA: The Ukrainian Medical Association of North America Crisis Response. umana.org

UNICEF: The group says its work in Ukraine has focused on “safeguarding children's rights to safety, health, education, psychosocial support, protection and water and sanitation services.” www.unicefusa.org/crisis-ukrainen