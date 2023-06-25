Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Madeline Kingsbury's loved ones reconcile, loss, anger at memorial Sunday

More than 400 people attended a public memorial for the 26-year-old mother of two who was found murdered after going missing March 31, 2023.

Kingsbury memorial 062523.JPG
Hallie Schoeneberg, left, wipes tears from her eyes as she speaks with Andrea Rossin, right, after a public memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury in Winona, Minnesota Sunday, June 25, 2023. Schoeneberg attended Winona State University with Kingsbury, who went missing March 31, 2023 and was found murdered June 7, 2023. Rossin, a professor at WSU, kept in touch with Kingsbury and Schoeneberg since the two women graduated.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 4:28 PM

WINONA, Minn. — Friends and family of a Winona mother of two who was found murdered after a months-long search are still trying to reconcile their memories of a caring, smart woman and their anger over the way she was taken from them.

Hundreds of people attended a public memorial for Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old Winona, Minnesota mother of two who went missing on March 31, 2023 .

Her body was found June 7, 2023 by a Fillmore County deputy near Mabel, Minnesota . The father of Madeline’s two children, Adam Fravel, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death .

Madeline’s brother, Steven Kingsbury spoke at the memorial about the emotions he and other family members are dealing with, ranging from joy of her memory, to rage, to being too overwhelmed to feel anything. He said he understands the anger people in the community are feeling.

“It’s important we don’t let those feelings overshadow what a gift she was to all who knew her,” he told a crowd of more than 400 people gathered at the McCown Gymnasium on the Winona State University campus.

Kingsbury earned a degree in public health from Winona State in 2019 before she began studying for a Master’s degree in the field from the University of Minnesota.

The memorial included prayers hymns and song and was led by the Rev. Laurie Natwick, a bishop at the Northwestern Minnesota Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

Kingsbury’s sister, Megan Kingsbury said, she tries to redirect her thoughts and feelings in a way Madeline would.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Madeline Jane Kingsbury.
Contributed / Winona Police Department

“Always go to gratitude,” Megan said. “She didn’t let a day go by without recognizing and appreciating what she had.”

It’s good advice, her friends said, but easier to say than do in the weeks since she was found.

Hallie Schoenberg said she hasn’t yet found a way to resolve her anger at the loss of her friend and former classmate.

“I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said.

Schoenberg met Madeline at WSU while the two were studying public health. They became fast friends and have stayed in touch in the years since college.

“You were lucky if you got to know her,” said

“She was truly one of the kindest people I’ve been lucky enough to know,” Schoenberg said.

Later, Madeline was pregnant with her son while Schoenberg was pregnant with her first child.

“We leaned on each other,” she said.

They kept in touch after Schoenberg moved to the Madison, Wisconsin area. Schoenberg traveled from Wisconsin to attend the memorial. She had hoped her next trip back to Winona would be to get together with Madeline, she said.

The two last spoke about two weeks before Madeline went missing. They talked about their kids and about one of their favorite WSU professors Andrea Rossin, whom the two kept in touch with in the years since they graduated.

Rossin was at the memorial Sunday. The two women paused on the campus to catch up and reminisce about Madeline. Rossin said she was glad to keep in touch with Madeline, describing her as kind and generous.

“She was brilliant in every single way,” Rossin said. “Not just intellectually.”

After the ceremony, area musicians played an impromptu show for people attending the memorial using a limited sound system and small stage in the gym. Family members said Madeline enjoyed music.

Tom Hipps, of Minneapolis, formerly of Winona, was in town to play a show Saturday and volunteered to perform Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” joined by Ruby Nordby on piano.

Screenshot 2023-06-25 130426.jpg
Family and friends attend a memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury at Winona State University on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Contributed / KTTC

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
