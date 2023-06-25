Madeline Kingsbury's loved ones reconcile, loss, anger at memorial Sunday

WINONA, Minn. — Friends and family of a Winona mother of two who was found murdered after a months-long search are still trying to reconcile their memories of a caring, smart woman and their anger over the way she was taken from them.

Hundreds of people attended a public memorial for Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old Winona, Minnesota mother of two who went missing on March 31, 2023 .

Her body was found June 7, 2023 by a Fillmore County deputy near Mabel, Minnesota . The father of Madeline’s two children, Adam Fravel, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death .

Madeline’s brother, Steven Kingsbury spoke at the memorial about the emotions he and other family members are dealing with, ranging from joy of her memory, to rage, to being too overwhelmed to feel anything. He said he understands the anger people in the community are feeling.

“It’s important we don’t let those feelings overshadow what a gift she was to all who knew her,” he told a crowd of more than 400 people gathered at the McCown Gymnasium on the Winona State University campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kingsbury earned a degree in public health from Winona State in 2019 before she began studying for a Master’s degree in the field from the University of Minnesota.

The memorial included prayers hymns and song and was led by the Rev. Laurie Natwick, a bishop at the Northwestern Minnesota Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

Kingsbury’s sister, Megan Kingsbury said, she tries to redirect her thoughts and feelings in a way Madeline would.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury. Contributed / Winona Police Department

“Always go to gratitude,” Megan said. “She didn’t let a day go by without recognizing and appreciating what she had.”

It’s good advice, her friends said, but easier to say than do in the weeks since she was found.

Hallie Schoenberg said she hasn’t yet found a way to resolve her anger at the loss of her friend and former classmate.

“I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said.

Schoenberg met Madeline at WSU while the two were studying public health. They became fast friends and have stayed in touch in the years since college.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You were lucky if you got to know her,” said

“She was truly one of the kindest people I’ve been lucky enough to know,” Schoenberg said.

Later, Madeline was pregnant with her son while Schoenberg was pregnant with her first child.

“We leaned on each other,” she said.

They kept in touch after Schoenberg moved to the Madison, Wisconsin area. Schoenberg traveled from Wisconsin to attend the memorial. She had hoped her next trip back to Winona would be to get together with Madeline, she said.

The two last spoke about two weeks before Madeline went missing. They talked about their kids and about one of their favorite WSU professors Andrea Rossin, whom the two kept in touch with in the years since they graduated.

Rossin was at the memorial Sunday. The two women paused on the campus to catch up and reminisce about Madeline. Rossin said she was glad to keep in touch with Madeline, describing her as kind and generous.

“She was brilliant in every single way,” Rossin said. “Not just intellectually.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the ceremony, area musicians played an impromptu show for people attending the memorial using a limited sound system and small stage in the gym. Family members said Madeline enjoyed music.

Tom Hipps, of Minneapolis, formerly of Winona, was in town to play a show Saturday and volunteered to perform Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” joined by Ruby Nordby on piano.