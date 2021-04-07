SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Kirkpatrick named to National League of Cities committee

Rochester council member will sit on Federal Advocacy Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 07, 2021 01:27 PM
Rochester City Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ Federal Advocacy Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

Kirkpatrick was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for the league’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

"I'm happy to be chosen to sit on the National League of Cities Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee representing Rochester,” she said in a statement announcing the appointment. “Advocating at a federal level will help create a more just world where we can honor both our natural and built environments."

RELATED: Norton, Keane selected for National League of Cities committees

As a committee member, Kirkpatrick will play a role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping the league’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, S.C., and President of the National League of Cities.

Kirkpatrick joins Mayor Kim Norton and council member Patrick Keane as Rochester elected officials serving on various league committees.

