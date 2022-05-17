SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Kiscaden seeking another term as Olmsted County commissioner

District 6 commissioner says she can provide continued experience during time of transition.

By Randy Petersen
May 17, 2022 09:46 AM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden is seeking another term following announcements that four other commissioners are opting to retire from office.

“We are in a time of great transition in our county, and I want to leverage my experience as your Commissioner of almost 10 years as we continue to work on the critical issues facing our community, including public health, affordable housing, delivery of effective human services and assuring environmental quality,” the District 6 commissioner said in a statement Tuesday morning announcing her plans and expressing gratitude for previous elections.

“I am seeking re-election as Olmsted County Board Commissioner based on my long-standing and proven record of collaboration, commitment to civility, innovation, and efficient fiscal management,” she added.

Kiscaden has held various roles in Olmsted County government, and she previously represented Rochester and Olmsted County as a Minnesota senator in St. Paul. She currently represents Olmsted County residents as a participant in the Rochester Coalition for Affordable Housing, co-chairwoman of SE MN Together, chairwoman of the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee, and a member of the Minnesota’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee.

Filing for county offices started Tuesday, May 17, and runs through May 31.

Two-year terms in districts 1, 3 and 5 will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with four-year terms in districts 2, 4 and 6.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
