Kiscaden seeking another term as Olmsted County commissioner

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden is seeking another term following announcements that four other commissioners are opting to retire from office.

“We are in a time of great transition in our county, and I want to leverage my experience as your Commissioner of almost 10 years as we continue to work on the critical issues facing our community, including public health, affordable housing, delivery of effective human services and assuring environmental quality,” the District 6 commissioner said in a statement Tuesday morning announcing her plans and expressing gratitude for previous elections.

“I am seeking re-election as Olmsted County Board Commissioner based on my long-standing and proven record of collaboration, commitment to civility, innovation, and efficient fiscal management,” she added.

Kiscaden has held various roles in Olmsted County government, and she previously represented Rochester and Olmsted County as a Minnesota senator in St. Paul. She currently represents Olmsted County residents as a participant in the Rochester Coalition for Affordable Housing, co-chairwoman of SE MN Together, chairwoman of the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee, and a member of the Minnesota’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee.

Filing for county offices started Tuesday, May 17, and runs through May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-year terms in districts 1, 3 and 5 will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with four-year terms in districts 2, 4 and 6.