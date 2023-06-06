Kitchen fire causes $10K in damage to Rochester apartment

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department responded to an apartment kitchen fire at the Gates of Rochester Apartments on Monday afternoon, June 5, 2023.

While arriving on scene, firefighters received reports of "thick black smoke" coming from the second floor of the apartment complex at 2015 41st St. NW. The fire was extinguished with a pressurized water can, according to a statement from the Rochester Fire Department.

Firefighters also ensured that the unit's residents and neighboring residents were out of the building safely. A positive-pressure fan was used to eject any toxic smoke and gases from the structure.

The fire originated in the kitchen. The unit's oven and kitchen cabinets have "significant damage" with "minor smoke damage to the rest of the apartment," according to the Fire Department. The damage is estimated at $10,000.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. The Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Police Department and Minnesota Energy also responded to the scene.

"Cooking is by far the leading cause of structure fires in Minnesota; almost half of all structure fires are due to cooking, which is over 4 times more than the next cause according to a 2017 report by the MN State Fire Marshall. The top three factors in cooking fires is unattended cooking, combustibles to close to cooking equipment, and cooking equipment accidentally turned on," according to a statement from the Rochester Fire Department.