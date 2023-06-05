99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

On Rochester visit, Sen. Amy Klobuchar pushes support for firefighters' families as cancer risks increase

U.S. senator visited a Rochester fire station Monday to discuss cancer-related risks and response.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobucahar Visits Rochester's Fire Station One
Flanked by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, left, and Fire Chief Eric Kerska, right, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during a press conference at Rochester Fire Department's Fire Station One downtown on Monday, June 5, 2023. Sen. Klobuchar, Mayor Norton and Chief Kerska held the press conference to speak about the recently introduced Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, which would expand access to federal support for families of firefighters and other first responders who die from cancer caused by carcinogens they were exposed to on duty.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 4:53 PM

ROCHESTER — Crews from Rochester’s South Broadway Avenue fire station were out on a call Monday afternoon during a visit from U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, but Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska took the opportunity to highlight what they’d do when they returned.

“Everything gets cleaned, even the radios,” he said of the practice after returning from a fire call.

As gear worn on the scene is washed, firefighters clean off any potential carcinogens, which can lead to cancer if not dealt with immediately.

“Nothing is allowed in the living quarters,” he said of the equipment used at the scene of a fire.

The safety precautions are a response to the increasing number of cancer diagnoses among firefighters nationwide.

The International Association of Fire Fighters reported 74% of line-of-duty deaths in 2022 were attributed to cancer.

Klobuchar said it’s a trend that’s concerned her for years.

“A lot of study is still going on about why this is,” the Minnesota senator said, pointing to increased hazardous chemicals and technology in homes and businesses as a potential source of carcinogens that add risks during fires.

While families of firefighters and other first responders can tap into financial support through the federal Public Safety Officer Benefits program after a life-altering job injury or a variety of medical ailments, cancer does not qualify.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobucahar Visits Rochester's Fire Station One
Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska gives U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar a tour of Rochester Fire Department's Fire Station One in downtown Rochester on Monday. Sen. Klobuchar, Chief Kerska and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton talked about legislation that would support families of firefighters and other first responders who die from cancer caused by carcinogens they were exposed to on duty.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Klobuchar introduced legislation, dubbed the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, in March in an effort to expand access to federal support for the families of firefighters and other first responders who die or become disabled by cancer caused through carcinogenic exposure during their service.

“We believe there is a good chance that we will get it passed,” she said of the legislation that would add cancer to a list of qualifying work-related medical conditions that include duty-related heart attacks, strokes, mental health conditions and 9/11 related illnesses.

The proposal builds on 2018 legislation Klobuchar successfully co-led to create a national cancer registry for firefighters diagnosed with the deadly disease, as well as a 2021 measure that improved the Public Safety Officer Benefits program.

Klobuchar said the national registry is expected to help identify links between firefighting and cancer, which will provide new tools for protecting firefighters.

“It’s already dangerous enough,” she said of responding to a fire call.

The added danger of cancer claimed the life of St. Paul Fire Captain Michael Paidar in 2020, and his family’s experience helped inform the legislation under consideration in Washington.

In 2021, Paidar’s family had to fight for line-of-duty benefits, and it became the first time that a firefighter’s family had received benefits for cancer incurred in the line-of-duty through Minnesota’s state public safety benefits program.

Klobuchar said the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act seeks to ensure firefighters are eligible to receive similar benefits under the federal program.

The senator said Paidar’s family isn’t alone in grieving the loss of a loved first responder who died from cancer related to responding to dangerous calls. She pointed to 38-year-old Albert Lea firefighter Brett Boss, who died of cancer early this year, as well as others throughout the state.

“There is nothing harder for the family,” she said of the death of young spouses and parents.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobucahar Visits Rochester's Fire Station One
Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska shows U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar an equipment locker during a tour of Rochester Fire Department's Fire Station One in downtown Rochester on Monday.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
