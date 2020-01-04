Doris Amundson said cutting a proposed Kmart park-and-ride lease in half isn’t enough. “I’m opposed to the entire lot from a neighborhood perspective,” said the woman who’s lived in the Slatterly Park Neighborhood for 51 years.

The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to approve a five-year use of the existing lot. Four members of the commission were absent.

Plans to convert the former Kmart site to a Mayo Clinic park-and-ride lot may need to be sca…

A completed traffic study paves the way for an initial review of a proposed private park-and…

Review of plans to convert the former Kmart parking lot into a park-and-ride for Saint Marys…

Upcoming meetings

Meetings during the week of Jan. 6 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Government Center.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Community Services Advisory Board, 7 a.m. Wednesday in room 161 at 2117 Campus Drive Southeast.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority administrative committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Housing, Health and Human Services committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• CREST Regional Management Team, 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 161 at 2117 Campus Drive SE.

• Youth Commission, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the government center cafeteria.

• Zumbro One Watershed One Plan Policy Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday at People's Energy Cooperative, 1775 S. Lake Shady Ave., Oronoco.

• Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m. Thursday in county board chambers of the government center.

• County Board meeting with legislative delegation, 9 a.m. Friday in the board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.