A plan to convert the former Kmart parking lot into a park-and-ride facility is set for Rochester City Council review.
Council members will be asked to make a decision on the plan Monday, following a public hearing on the project. The hearing is part of the council’s regular 7 p.m. meeting in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.
With the new review comes a proposed increase in parking spaces, up from 628 to 729 in the first phase and from a total of 1,237 to 1,383 if a second phase is approved.
Monday’s meeting will also include review of a proposed three-way contract for leasing the parking spaces for up to 10 years.
Under the contract proposal, the city and Mayo Clinic will lease parking spaces from the property owner, Camegaran LLC, at an initial monthly rate of $75 per space, which would produce $54,675 a month for the first phase spaces, if approved.
The contract calls for the city to make an initial public offering of rental spaces at the monthly rate of $135 per space. The added costs would cover the city’s operation and maintenance costs, according to a report prepared by Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish.
Once it’s determined how many spaces the city will lease to the public, Mayo Clinic would lease the remainder from Camegaran. The clinic would be responsible for operating and maintenance costs for its portion of the lot.
However, before the proposed lease agreement is considered, the council will need to determine whether to permit the space to be used as a park-and-ride lot.
Camegaran has submitted a revised plan for the lot, based on some recommendations from city planning staff, which led to an increased number of available spaces.
Among the changes is a move to using landscaped planters, rather than installing planted beds, to separate parking areas.
Mike Mattingly, legal counsel for Camegaran and one of its owners, said the change is preferred due to the temporary nature of the project.
Another change adds an open space on the southeast corner of the lot. Mattingly said Camegaran will contribute up to $50,000 to create the open space, which is expected to include landscaping, seating and public art.
City planners said other tweaks to the plan are recommended, including closing the access point in the southwest corner of the parking lot and defining more pedestrian paths through the parking lot.
Additionally, Fire Chief Eric Kerska raised concerns about a proposed low fence behind the Kmart property, which would affect access the neighboring property.
“If the proposed fence behind the Kmart property is approved, it will force the neighboring property owner into violating State Fire code,” he wrote in an email to the city’s Community Development Department.
Neighbors also continue to express concerns about the project, citing traffic and other concerns.
“It bears repeating that bringing more cars into Rochester’s downtown is directly in conflict with the city’s and Destination Medical Center’s vision of downtown,” Slatterly Park Neighborhood resident Melissa Stewart Ring wrote in an email to the council. “Further, by definition, a park-and-ride is a system for reducing urban traffic congestion, in which drivers leave their cars in parking lots on the outskirts of a city and travel to the city center on public transportation.”
Mayo Clinic is proposing to use its spaces in the lot for St. Marys Hospital employees, who will take Mayo Clinic shuttle to work.
The lot is also on a regular city bus route.
The added traffic was also cited as a safety concern by members of the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, who voted last month to recommend denial for converting the site.
The Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association also expressed concerns about the plan and asked the council to limit any potential approval to the first phase with a five-year limit.
The proposed reduction of lease terms echoes the recommendation of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. In the 3-2 vote last month, commission members cited plans for further transit and parking development in the next five years.
In his report to the council, Parrish noted the 10-year lease fits the project.
“Staff is comfortable with a 10-year term based on the projected time frame for redevelopment, need for parking, and the need to amortize the improvements over this period of time,” he wrote.