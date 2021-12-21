Komets Coffee: Kasson-Mantorville students learn life skills through in-house coffee business

KASSON — Avellah Marsland, a senior, was pushing a coffee cart down a busy hallway of Kasson-Mantorville High School Monday morning. The cart had two orders in it: a hot apple cider and a blended caramel coffee.

James Gaw, a junior, was walking with her, giving the occasional shout-out to friends as he walked. Together, the two students arrived at the classroom of Josh Torkelson. Marsland handed him the blended caramel coffee. He thanked her, and they gave each other a fist bump before parting ways.

While the coffee orders might be a nice jolt of caffeine for teachers, it’s part of the education for special education students like Marsland and Gaw. The school’s coffee program, called Komets Coffee, is now in its third year.

“They’re doing a lot more than just making coffee,” said Alyssa Swanson, a special education teacher. “We had students involved with the design phase of everything.”

One student designed the business’s logo. The students helped come up with the name. One day, they spent several hours experimenting with various recipes and having staff try them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avellah Marsland, a senior at Kasson-Mantorville High School and student in the Komets Coffee class, delivers a coffee drink to Josh Torkelson, a K-M teacher, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Kasson. Komets Coffee is a class at K-M where special education students gain real-world experience running a coffee shop. Komets Coffee sells coffee to students and staff at the school. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The business also has also helped students develop their math and finance skills.

“They’re working to be able to do more and more. Some of the students working here this morning were unable to make change when they first started,” Swanson said. “Given our drinks are all the same price, they’ve really learned how to do that change on their own.”

The students don’t receive payment for working with the program, but reap other benefits. The coffee proceeds help pay for things like field trips and groceries for the other life-skills courses the students are involved in.

The program has grown since it first started. In addition to fulfilling orders for teachers throughout the day, Komets Coffee is now open to students in the morning, operating out of the concessions stand in the cafeteria.

Bryson Anderson, a freshman at Kasson-Mantorville High School, makes a coffee drink in the Komets Coffee classroom Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Kasson. Komets Coffee is a class at K-M where special education students gain real-world experience running a coffee shop. Komets Coffee sells coffee to students and staff at the school. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

On Friday, the coffee business expands to the elementary school, where younger students get the chance to help deliver coffee orders as well.

Back in the classroom after a morning of making coffee for their peers, the students were busy with a handful of tasks. One was sitting at the table, pouring coffee grounds into filters for future iced coffee orders. Another was washing dishes and getting equipment ready for its next use.

"We try to rotate jobs each day so that they're not doing the same one," said Lily Snow, a paraprofessional with the class.

One of the students, Roger Dickson, said he doesn't have a favorite task in the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just like working," he said.

Bryson Anderson, right, a freshman at Kasson-Mantorville High School, and Roger Dickson, a junior, make a coffee drink in the Komets Coffee classroom Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Kasson. Komets Coffee is a class at K-M where special education students gain real-world experience running a coffee shop. Komets Coffee sells coffee to students and staff at the school. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin