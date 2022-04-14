Kutzky neighbors see reprieve from shuttle bus traffic

ROCHESTER — Sewer work in the Kutzky Park neighborhood has brought a bit of added peace for some residents.

Approximately two weeks after Mayo Clinic cut back on the number of employee shuttles traveling down West Center Street, between 11th and 16th avenues, crews resumed a sewer project that started last year.

“It is absolutely blessedly peaceful in our neighborhood because there is no traffic whatsoever in front of our house on Center, period,” said Jim Frost, who lives with his wife, Stephanie Podulke, on the corner of 11th Avenue and West Center Street.

On March 21, Mayo Clinic responded to neighbors' concerns about Center Street traffic and started sending the shuttles operated by Groome Transportation on a larger loop as they picked up and dropped off employees at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and Mayo’s Second Street Southwest parking lot.

It meant the buses used 11th Avenue to travel from Second Street Southwest to Civic Center Drive before heading back south on 16th Avenue. The longer route was used nearly eight hours a day until the city’s sewer project started.

Now that the intersection of 12th Avenue and West Center is closed, the buses are using the Civic Center Drive loop for the nearly 200 daily trips connecting the hospital and employee parking lot.

The sewer project is expected to continue until at least June 3, which will give Mayo Clinic a look at how a permanent change could affect the more than 900 employees that use the system

“Over the course of the next couple weeks, we will monitor it,” said Randy Schubring, Mayo Clinic’s director of regional government engagement.

He said Mayo Clinic has not heard any employee, driver or neighbor complaints since the sewer work forced the route change on April 4.

Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association President Emily Lynch said the lack of complaints points to an ability to continue using Civic Center Drive throughout the day once the sewer work is completed.

“If it’s not causing a delay in service, then there is really no reason to cut through the neighborhood,” she said. “If there are specific hours where it’s causing a delay and there’s a backup of employees, this would be a good opportunity to collect that data.”

Either way, neighbors said any routes that send buses further down 11th Avenue to the alternate route is a benefit.

“What we discovered and didn’t know before is that a bus coming down 11th Avenue is going downhill and the light is timed so the buses are favored and they rarely have to stop,” Frost said of the initial route change. “They can go by our house with absolutely no engine roar. It’s peaceful.”

Lynch, who lives near the shuttle bus route, said she hasn’t heard any complaints from other Kutzky Park neighbors since the buses have started using more of 11th Avenue.

While the neighborhood is a bit more peaceful, Podulke said she and other neighbors are planning to attend Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting to request a policy change that would provide more oversight of employee shuttles.

Current city ordinances only require licensing for fixed-route buses if they charge for service. As an employee benefit, the Mayo Clinic shuttles do not require city licensing.

“This is not going to get better,” said Podulke, who is an Olmsted County commissioner. “There are going to be more shuttles in other neighborhoods, and the City Council needs to take back control of their streets.”