News | Local

La Crescent-Hokah superintendent arrested on domestic assault, disorderly conduct charges

La Crescent-Hokah Superintendent Eric Martinez has an arraignment date set for Dec. 7. Martinez indicated in court documents that he was going to plead not guilty to the charges.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 05, 2021 01:34 PM
LA CRESCENT -- La Crescent-Hokah Superintendent Eric Martinez was arrested Thursday night on a citation charging him with misdemeanor domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

La Crescent police responded to the townhomes where Martinez resides at 11:23 p.m. and he was arrested. The citation includes no detail on the events leading up to his arrest.

Martinez appeared in Houston County District Court Friday morning where Judge Joseph Bueltel ordered he be released on conditions that include he does not use drugs or alcohol.

An arraignment date has been set for Dec. 7. Martinez indicated in court documents that he would plead not guilty to the charges.

Martinez was selected as the district's superintendent on April 7, 2021, and began on July 1.

The Post Bulletin could not immediately learn Martinez's current status with the school district.

