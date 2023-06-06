La Crescent, Houston individuals injured in Monday evening crash

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Three people were injured in a vehicle collision on Monday evening, June 5, 2023, in La Crescent.

A 2010 Toyota Prius was traveling east on Kistler Drive and a 2017 Honda Odyssey was traveling south on Minnesota Highway 16 when the two vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Toyota driver, 82-year-old Marlene Kay Cleven of La Crescent, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The Honda driver, 48-year-old Jennifer Lee Kinstler of Houston, and a 10-year-old passenger also had non-life threatening injuries. Both the driver and passenger were not transported to a hospital, according to the report.

The La Crescent Police Department, La Crescent Fire and Rescue Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Tristate Ambulance also responded to the scene.