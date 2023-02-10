99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

La Crescent man accused of raping disabled woman over several years

After the complaint was made to police, the man attempted to bribe the mother of the survivor with $10,000 to "drop the charges." The sexual assaults started when the woman was 13-years-old.

SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 10, 2023 10:00 AM
CALEDONIA — A 64-year-old La Crescent man is facing felony charges related to repeatedly sexually assaulting a mentally impaired 18-year-old woman starting when she was 13, according to new charges filed in Houston County District Court.

David Lavern Twite is charged with felony third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a mentally impaired of physically helpless victim. Penetration is mentioned in one of the charges.

Twite was summoned to appear in court March 29, 2023.

Most of the sexual assaults occurred in Dakota County, according to the criminal complaint. The Dakota County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for information regarding possible charges for Twite in that county.

According to the criminal complaint:

Twite repeatedly raped the woman over the course of five years, starting when the juvenile was 13-years-old.

The woman is considered mentally impaired, according to Minnesota Statute, and she has has mild to moderate developmental cognitive disability and is speech language impaired. When she turned 18-years-old, an adult guardianship was granted in Dakota County.

The woman's mother reported the sexual assaults to the La Crescent Police Department on April 22, 2022.

Most of the sexual assaults occurred in Dakota County but one incident occurred in the man's La Crescent apartment.

Police found several sexually explicit text messages and notes between Twite and the woman on her cell phone.

Twite denied sexually assaulting the woman during a May 10, 2022, interview with law enforcement but said he could have accidentally touched touched her inappropriately while wrestling around.

On Nov. 2, 2022, an investigator learned that Twite's girlfriend had contacted the woman's mother to say that Twite was offering the mother $10,000 to "drop the charges."

When the investigator went to question Twite about the bribe at his apartment, he saw the investigator and slammed his door, refusing to come out.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
