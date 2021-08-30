La Crescent motorcyclist hurt in crash with deer Sunday afternoon
The 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, for what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
BROWNSVILLE -- A 70-year-old La Crescent man was injured Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle struck a deer on Minnesota Highway 26 in Brownsville.
Richard William Bubbers was northbound on Highway 26 near Shellhorn Drive when his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer just before 4 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Bubbers, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injures.
The State Patrol was assisted on the call by Brownsville Fire and Ambulance as well as the Houston County Sheriff's Office.
