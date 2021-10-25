La Crescent teen hurt in crash Saturday

MARION — A La Crescent teen was injured in a crash Saturday morning in Olmsted County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, 19-year-old Ryan Williams was heading south on U.S. Highway 52 when he collided with a semi truck also heading south. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection with I-90, north of Marion in Marion Township.

Williams was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was unhurt, according to the report.