SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

La Crescent teen hurt in crash Saturday

Collision was on U.S. 52 near I-90.

Marion - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
October 25, 2021 05:02 AM
Share

MARION — A La Crescent teen was injured in a crash Saturday morning in Olmsted County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, 19-year-old Ryan Williams was heading south on U.S. Highway 52 when he collided with a semi truck also heading south. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection with I-90, north of Marion in Marion Township.

Williams was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was unhurt, according to the report.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLOLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts