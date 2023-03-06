La Crescent man charged with raping juvenile under 16 years old

WINONA — A 37-year-old La Crescent man is facing four charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct for repeatedly raping a juvenile under 16 years old over the course of a year, according to charges filed in Winona County District Court.

Kevin Arthur Humfeld was released on a $20,000 bail or bond by District Judge Mary Leahy during a Feb. 27, 2023, court hearing. Conditions of his release are that he have no contact with the juvenile and have no unsupervised contact with any minors.

Humfeld's charges mention penetration and a significant relationship with the juvenile, whose exact age and gender are not mentioned in the criminal complaint.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 14, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

The juvenile confirmed with a forensic interviewer in February 2023 that Humfeld had raped the juvenile "too many times to count" between November 2020 and November 2021.

One sexual assault took place in Houston County, with the rest taking place in Winona County.

The Houston County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a Post Bulletin inquiry into whether charges have been filed against Humfeld in that county.