Lake City businesses get ready for the end of boating season

LAKE CITY — As the leaves just start to turn color around Lake Pepin's shores, Lake City's businesses are preparing for the end of boating season and the corresponding changes in visitor activity.

James Kranz has owned and operated his boat service and storage business, Marine Center, for 22 years. For him, the end of boating season has already started.

"For the customer, it's when he calls me and says, 'Hey, I'm done with my boat. Could you help me take care of it?'" Kranz said. "After that, my work starts."

Kranz said the end-of-season surge of demand ends around Thanksgiving. That work includes pulling boats out of the water, cleaning them and winterizing them.

"Usually it involves an oil change, gear oil change, drive service and then running the engine," he said. "Either we drain the engine down completely dry or running on antifreeze so it's good to -50 (degrees). And then disconnect the battery so there's no battery drains on it."

Boat owners can also opt to have their vessels shrink-wrapped for extra protection during the winter — Kranz said Marine Center winterizes 500 boats each fall and shrink-wraps about 200. Marine Center also stores about 175 boats over the winter.

Down the road at Hansen's Harbor, it's a similar scene.

"Right now, we're hauling and winterizing boats, and then washing them and shrink-wrapping them," said Allen Hansen, owner of Hansen's Harbor. His business handles boat service and storage in addition to offering 336 year-round dock spaces in its harbor on Lake Pepin.

For Hansen, the end of boating season has begun and will last through the first of November. For mariners who haven't started the winter storage process, Hansen had some advice: get started early.

"Do it before it freezes," he said. "We (start) sign up for hauling and winterizing the Sunday before Labor Day weekend. We've done that the last 30 years."

Though repair shops see an increase in demand during fall as boaters pull their vessels out of the water for the year, business doesn't come to a halt in the winter. Both Kranz and Hansen said their shops use the winter months to work on bigger repair projects and other tasks.

Mechanic John King disassembles a boat's carburetor to make repairs at Marine Center in Lake City, Minn. on Sept. 14, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

"That's when I stock up our repair work, shop maintenance, that kind of stuff," Kranz said. "But customer traffic is pretty much non-existent starting in the middle of December, January, February."

"Bigger projects get moved to the winter," Hansen added.

Sailing is a significant part of Lake City's economy — boating season brings a lot of traffic and tourists into Lake City each year, said Lake City Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Hoffman.

"It's one of the largest marinas on the Mississippi River," Hoffman said of the city's 635-slip marina. "And, of course, we have a lot of folks from other communities who have boats in our marina. So we see an uptick in tourism and downtown vitality, I guess, during boating season."

While the city and its local businesses see a big spike in visitors from May through October, Hoffman said other attractions bring people to Lake City in the fall.

"Even once the boats start coming out, we still get a lot of visitors coming to see, you know, drive (Highway) 61 for the fall colors," he said. "The restaurants and the other retail stays pretty active, at least through that season.

"Fishermen take advantage of the lake until it pretty much starts snowing or freezing," Hoffman continued. "And the fall colors really bring a lot of people to town for sure."

A boat awaits repairs at Marine Center in Lake City, Minn. on Sept. 14, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Much like other Minnesota communities, visitor activity slows once temperatures drop below freezing. But Hoffman said there's plenty to do in Lake City during the winter.

"We have Frontenac State Park and our own Hok-Si-La (Municipal) Park, so there's still a lot of activity in the winter," Hoffman said. "Snowshoeing and snowmobiling and cross country skiing and things like that. But like most places in Minnesota, it gets a little slower in the winter."

As winter edges closer, Kranz is already thinking about next spring, especially since many new boat owners showed up on his radar this year despite rising costs.

"Business in the spring, it's always busy," he said. "But it was interesting to see a lot of new, expensive boats come through. The price of boats went really high, (but) then we'll see what happens this upcoming year at the boat shows — see if it stabilizes a little more."