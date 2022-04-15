SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Lake City celebrating 100th anniversary of inventing water skiing with Ralph Samuelson statue

The life-size bronze statue will be placed in Ohuta Park in Lake City on July 2, 2022.

Ralph Samuelson statue.png
A prototype of the Ralph Samuelson statue set to go up at Ohuta Park in Lake City, Minn., on July 2, 2022.
Contributed
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
April 15, 2022 04:29 PM
Share

LAKE CITY — This year will be one to celebrate tradition in Lake City.

The town is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding, and come July 2, 2022, Lake City will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of inventing water skiing.

That’s right. Lake City is the birthplace of water skiing, and to commemorate it the town will be unveiling a life-size statue of Ralph Samuelson, the man that decided back a century ago to do what no one else had dared do before.

“We just felt like there was not proper recognition to Ralph Samuelson for his unique discovery of water skiing back at a time when things were happening rapidly in America,” said John Hutchinson, president of Destination Lake City, a non-profit organization that supports tourism in the town. “It’s just kind of forgotten.”

The statue will be a life-size bronze figure of Samuelson with a pair of skis and will go up in Ohuta Park on the shores of Lake Pepin on July 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funding for the roughly $75,000 to $80,000 statue is through donations and fundraising efforts through Destination Lake City. No funds from the city of Lake City will go towards the statue.

Hutchinson said they’ve raised a third of the required funds, and they “haven’t even started our serious fundraising campaign.”

“We came up with the idea last fall that Lake City has always been known as the birthplace of waterskiing and if you drive into Lake City … there’s nothing to see or do regarding water skiing,” Hutchinson said. “We were wondering as an organization to get Lake City to have really something worthy of its character.”

Samuelson invented the water sport a day before his 19th birthday, Hutchinson said. It was documented in the Lake City Graphic, the local newspaper, back on July 2, 1922, that Samuelson was pulled behind his boat by his brother.

“It’s very factual and nobody made it up,” Hutchinson said. “Nobody can predate that with anything.”

To donate to the Samuelson statue or learn more about it, you can reach out to Hutchinson at 952-221-5929, or you can mail the donation to Destination Lake City at PO Box 47 at Lake City, Minnesota, 55041.

