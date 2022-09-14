SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake City crash injures two drivers Tuesday

The two drivers were transported to the Mayo-Lake City hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lake City - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 13, 2022 10:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE CITY — A Wabasha County crash injured two drivers on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2022.

Also Read
Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Pickups collide and hit semi in Highway 14 crash Tuesday
The pickups collided on U.S. Highway 14 at the intersection of Olmsted County Road 3. Two drivers received non-life threatening injuries.
September 13, 2022 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Rodney Bartsch
Local
Area agencies, organizations call attention to scams targeting seniors
In the next few weeks, people can attend scam awareness seminars in Lake City and Rochester to learn more about scams and protecting oneself from them.
September 13, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

Stephanie Amber Schoh, 50, of Winona and Dennis Lloyd Whipple, 72, of Zumbro Falls crashed near Lake City while driving north on U.S. Highway 61, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Both Schoh and Whipple sustained non-life threatening injuries. According to the report, the drivers were transported to the Mayo-Lake City hospital.

The Lake City Police and Fire Departments also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
IMG_3141.jpg
Local
House District 20A candidates differ on education, voice state budget surplus ideas in Red Wing forum
During Tuesday evening's League of Women Voters candidate forum in Red Wing, three candidates showcased their stances as they run for the open 20A seat.
September 13, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester Police Department car
Local
Proposal seeks to set minimum size for Rochester police force
Rochester Charter Commission holds off on discussing ideal police department size to get more information from police chief and others.
September 13, 2022 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Beck
Business
Former Mayo Clinic administrator joins growing Rochester biotech firm as new COO
Vyriad has added Scott Beck to its team as chief operating officer. Beck served in many roles in his 30 years at Mayo Clinic, including chief operating officer of Laboratory Services.
September 13, 2022 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Court
Local
Discrimination claim filed by Olmsted County social worker moves forward
Judge orders attorneys on both sides of civil lawsuit claiming workplace discrimination to start sharing information in preparation for a potential trial, but county points to potential limits for the scope of claims.
September 13, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen