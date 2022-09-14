Lake City crash injures two drivers Tuesday
The two drivers were transported to the Mayo-Lake City hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LAKE CITY — A Wabasha County crash injured two drivers on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2022.
The pickups collided on U.S. Highway 14 at the intersection of Olmsted County Road 3. Two drivers received non-life threatening injuries.
Stephanie Amber Schoh, 50, of Winona and Dennis Lloyd Whipple, 72, of Zumbro Falls crashed near Lake City while driving north on U.S. Highway 61, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Both Schoh and Whipple sustained non-life threatening injuries. According to the report, the drivers were transported to the Mayo-Lake City hospital.
The Lake City Police and Fire Departments also responded.
