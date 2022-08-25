Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Lake City Federal Bank announces merger with East Wisconsin Savings Bank

When the financial institutions merge, the Lake City Federal Bank will take the East Wisconsin name.

Untitled design (20).jpg
Logos for East Wisconsin Savings Bank and Lake City Federal Bank
By Dené K. Dryden
August 25, 2022 04:20 PM
LAKE CITY — Lake City Federal Bank announced Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, that it plans to merge with East Wisconsin Savings Bank.

The merger will create one financial institution under the name East Wisconsin Savings Bank that will remain mutual owned. The merged bank will operate seven branches in Wabasha County and Outagamie County, Wisconsin. East Wisconsin currently operates out of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

According to a press release, the merger will allow the soon-to-be combined bank to expand its benefits for its members, like increased lending capacity.

“This strategic partnership will expand resources to the individuals and businesses in our market area," said Lake City President and CEO James Mack. "East Wisconsin and Lake City remain committed to create superior and lasting banking relationships. In addition, this merger will also expand the bank’s deposit and lending capabilities, allowing us to better serve our customers."

If regulators and Lake City Federal Bank members approve the deal, the merger will likely close in the first half of 2023.

“This transaction is a merger of strong, customer owned and highly-respected institutions,” Charles Schmalz, President and CEO of East Wisconsin, said in a press release. “Both East Wisconsin and Lake City have a similar culture and take pride in our long traditions of outstanding customer service and community involvement. We are very pleased to have Lake City join the East Wisconsin family.”

By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
