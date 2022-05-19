SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake City man arrested at impound lot after pounds of meth found in towed vehicle

Michael Jerald Mattison, 46, is charged in Wabasha County District Court with felony first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and first-degree controlled substance crime. This is the second time in recent months that law enforcement in Wabasha County have confiscated pounds of methamphetamine from a county resident.

Four clear plastic bags contain a white substance, some of it powder and some of it in chunks. Law enforcement have alleged that the substance is methamphetamine.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office and Wabasha County Attorney's Office allege that these bags contain nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine and were confiscated in May 2022 from a vehicle belonging to a Lake City man.
Contributed / Wabasha County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 19, 2022 12:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WABASHA — A Lake City man is facing felony charges after law enforcement reportedly found nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle after it was towed from a county road several days before.

Michael Jerald Mattison, 46, was arrested Tuesday, May 17, 2022, when he went to the Wabasha County Criminal Justice Center seeking the return of his vehicle from the county’s impound lot.

Also Read
Gavel Court Crime Courts
Minnesota
Former Minnesota pastor facing sexual assault charges
Judge Kelly Thimm set a cash bail of $500,000 for Jeffrey Anthony Charles, five times the amount requested by Douglas County (Wis.) District Attorney Mark Fruehauf.
May 19, 2022 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Minnesota Capitol locked down after teen driver crashes stolen vehicle nearby
The lockdown at the Capitol complex was lifted after about 15 minutes.
May 19, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Sean Michael Emmons
Local
Winona man enters guilty plea Wednesday for 2021 stabbing death in Winona
Sean Michael Emmons, 38, entered a petition to plead guilty to second-degree murder for a 2021 stabbing death in Winona.
May 19, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Load More

Mattison is charged in Wabasha County District Court with felony first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and first-degree controlled substance crime. He made his first appearance in court on the charges Thursday where Judge Christopher Neisen set conditional bail at $200,000 and unconditional bail at $400,000. Mattison’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.

The 4.96 pounds of suspected meth was found in Mattison’s vehicle after a confidential reliable informant told a detective with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team that Mattison had been involved in a single vehicle crash while towing another vehicle and that they heard his vehicle contained a large amount of meth, the criminal complaint states.

In the days after the crash, Mattison told a Wabasha County Sheriff’s deputy that he had swerved to avoid a deer.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a drug sniffing dog alerted to the potential of drugs in the vehicle, a search was conducted and a large blue bag containing multiple smaller plastic bags were found along with paperwork bearing Mattison’s name.

Michael Jerald Mattison.JPG
Michael Jerald Mattison
Contributed / Wabasha County Sheriff's Office

When interviewed by law enforcement, Mattison reportedly admitted that the approximately 5 pounds of meth had been mailed to him from a contact he had in California and that he had paid approximately $2,500 per pound and was hoping to make about $500 per pound, according to the criminal complaint.

This is the second time in recent months that law enforcement in Wabasha County have found pounds of meth.

In March, Federico Hernandez-Mozqueda, 39, was charged with three counts of first-degree controlled substance crime after Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police intercepted a package containing approximately 2.3 pounds of meth addressed to Hernandez-Mozqueda at his Plainview address, according to a news release from the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office.

He is currently being held on $100,000 conditional bail. A hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Federico Hernandez-Mozqueda.JPG
Federico Hernandez-Mozqueda
Contributed / Wabasha County Sheriff's Office

Wabasha County Sheriff’s deputies ultimately recovered more than 1.53 pounds of meth.

“These cases show that methamphetamine is still rampant here in Wabasha,” Wabasha Sheriff's Office Capt. Curt Struwe said in a news release. “The people of Wabasha should know that the Sheriff and the County Attorney are dedicated to keeping our citizens safe, and ensuring that those who bring these destructive substances into our county and into our homes are held accountable.”

Wabasha County Attorney/Wabasha County Sheriff's Office news release by inforumdocs on Scribd

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSWABASHA-KELLOGG
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
What to read next
DMC Destination Medical Center logo
Business
DMC launches $3 million grant program for businesses in district
A second program is expected to reach more businesses throughout the city.
May 19, 2022 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20220518.MMAMCommunity.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Marine Art Museum hosts first community report, shares plans of next three years
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum shared its plans for the next three years on community engagement and growing artwork for the galleries.
May 19, 2022 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Marquist Holmes
Local
Man tased by Rochester police Wednesday night following disorderly call
According to law enforcement, the man fled from officers following a disorderly call Wednesday night leading to an officer using a Taser to subdue him and placing him under arrest.
May 19, 2022 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
443MnDotCam.JPG
Local
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester backed up rush hour traffic Wednesday
A 31-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
May 19, 2022 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe