Lake City man hit with new sexual assault charges related to alleged victim when she was a first-grader

The man is facing eight charges in two separate cases for repeatedly sexually assaulting girls under 12 years old over the course of several years.

Matthew Raymond Rahn
Matthew Raymond Rahn.
Contributed / Wabasha County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:34 AM

WABASHA — A 42-year-old Lake City man is facing new charges related to allegations he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in 2014, according to new charges filed in Wabasha County District Court.

Matthew Raymond Rahn is charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies. District Judge Christopher Neisen ordered Rahn be held on a $100,000 bail or bond with no conditions or a $50,000 bail or bond under the condition that he have no contact with people under 18 years old and consent to GPS monitoring.

Rahn is currently in custody in the Wabasha County Jail on previous criminal sexual conduct charges related to sexually assaulting another girl who was 12 years old at the time, and a different girl who was in the first grade at the time the abuse started. The sexual abuse happened from 2014 to 2019, according to the criminal complaint in that case.

The Wabasha County Attorney's Office previously declined to pursue his most recent charges when they were first reported to law enforcement in 2016. The girl told law enforcement that the assaults would occur daily.

Rahn was being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse material, prior to any of his charges this year, according to Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Rahn was also sexually abusing children.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
