Lake City man injured in vehicle vs. cow collision

Corey Ray Fritsch, 39, of Lake City suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transport to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 14, 2022 09:19 AM
ZUMBRO TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Lake City man was injured when his vehicle struck a bovine Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Wabasha County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the crash report:

Corey Ray Fritsch suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester.

Fritsch was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza northbound on U.S. Highway 63 in Zumbro Township when his vehicle collided with a cow near County Road 70.

His passengers, Chelsea Mae Kerwin, 32 and two juvenile males, ages 10 and 9, all of Lake City, had no injuries listed.

All were wearing seat belts and an airbag deployed. Road conditions were dry.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, and Zumbro Falls Ambulance and Fire Department also responded to the incident.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
