Lake City man injured in vehicle vs. cow collision

ZUMBRO TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Lake City man was injured when his vehicle struck a bovine Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Wabasha County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the crash report:

Corey Ray Fritsch suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester.

Fritsch was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza northbound on U.S. Highway 63 in Zumbro Township when his vehicle collided with a cow near County Road 70.

His passengers, Chelsea Mae Kerwin, 32 and two juvenile males, ages 10 and 9, all of Lake City, had no injuries listed.

ADVERTISEMENT

All were wearing seat belts and an airbag deployed. Road conditions were dry.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, and Zumbro Falls Ambulance and Fire Department also responded to the incident.