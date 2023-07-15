Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Lake City motorcycle driver killed Friday

A Lake City man died after hitting a deer that caused him to collide with a trailer.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:24 PM

LAKE CITY, Minn. — A Lake City, Minnesota man was killed Friday after he collided with a trailer after hitting a deer.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Spencer Neal Streed, 29, died in the crash that happened shortly before noon at Highway 63 and Orchard Lane in Lake City.

According to the report, Streed was heading south on Highway 63 while Shamus James Ryan, 37, was driving a Ford F150 pulling a trailer north on the highway.

Streed hit a deer and then collided with the trailer being pulled by Ryan.

Ryan and four passengers in the truck weren’t hurt in the crash.

Lake City Fire Department and Ambulance responded with the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
