Lake City motorcycle driver killed Friday

LAKE CITY, Minn. — A Lake City, Minnesota man was killed Friday after he collided with a trailer after hitting a deer.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Spencer Neal Streed, 29, died in the crash that happened shortly before noon at Highway 63 and Orchard Lane in Lake City.

According to the report, Streed was heading south on Highway 63 while Shamus James Ryan, 37, was driving a Ford F150 pulling a trailer north on the highway.

Streed hit a deer and then collided with the trailer being pulled by Ryan.

Ryan and four passengers in the truck weren’t hurt in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake City Fire Department and Ambulance responded with the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.