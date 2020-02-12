LAKE CITY — Owners of trailers on Marina Point in Lake City will see some changes in 2021, and some will see a change of scenery.
The Lake City City Council voted 4-3 Monday night to approve payments of $6,500 to the nine trailer owners whose lots will become part of a new park and bath house on the point. The money will help those owners move their trailers.
City workers sent letters to the nine trailer owners telling them that 2020 will proceed much like it normally has done, but 2021 will mean moving their mobile homes, either to a new lot at Marina Point or to a new mobile home park.
One trailer was damaged in the Sept. 24 tornado, and city staff has heard those owners plan to abandon their spot. That, said Mayor Mark Nichols, means the city may only need to find room for eight new spots on the point to accommodate the nine trailers that need to be moved.
The tornado also caused damage to the 300 Dock, the boat slips at Marina Point. City Administrator Rob Keehn said strong winds bent the dock and the piers. That led the city to move ahead with a planned replacement for the docks that was scheduled for 2022.
The city council approved a $595,000 bid for replacement of the damaged docks. The city had reserve funds on hand of $950,000, but bids came back lower than expected.
Keehn said city staff was extremely pleased with the bids, and the city was still working with the League of Minnesota Cities – the property insurer for the city – on a payout for the damages.
In other business, the city approved a design and engineering agreement with WSB Engineering to develop plans for its Ohuta Beach redesign. Those plans will not include new pickleball courts. Nichols suggested the city could construct courts itself ,without paying for design and engineering.
As part of the project, the city hired a grant writer to help secure a $250,000 DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant to help pay for the project.
Finally, the city is going back to the drawing board in its efforts to sell farmland owned by the city in Lake Township. The city is seeking about $450,000 for the farmland and plans to use the funds to offset some costs of the U.S. Highway 61 project.
Keehn said that while no bids were received, feedback from potential bidders indicated that some of the terms of the sale were unclear or unfavorable. "It sounds like the concerns weren’t price related," said Council Member Russell Boe.