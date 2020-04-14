LAKE CITY — The city council in Lake City on Monday night approved the sale of 77 acres of city land to help pay for its portion of the U.S. Highway 61 reconstruction and realignment project.
The city council agreed to a negotiated purchase agreement with Wesley and Joshua Moechnig, who bought the land for $425,000.
That amount, said City Administrator Rob Keehn, was $25,000 below the bid reserve from when the property was initially offered for sale, but no bids were made. However, feedback during the bidding process in February indicated that price was not the biggest stumbling block to a sale. Buyers were concerned about some of the conditions of the sale.
The purchase agreement was approved during a March 23 special meeting.
Previously, the city had rented the land. The farmland had generally been used for row crops.
The city council also approved a pay-rate change for part-time paramedics. The city had been paying them at a grade 7 level, but recently the city approved a measure that part-time employees should be paid at 80 percent of the rate of full-time employees.
The results of the pay-rate change will give part-time paramedics a raise of $2.66 an hour, Keehn said.
Finally, the city council discussed what to do with the old Public Safety Building, which is located next to the library. An estimate to demolish the building came in at about $25,000, Keehn said. However, the council decided Monday to put off making any decisions about the building until next fall.